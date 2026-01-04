Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

John Dumelo Joins President Mahama and Family at Church: "I Pray for Hope and Love"
Politics

John Dumelo Joins President Mahama and Family at Church: "I Pray for Hope and Love"

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • John Dumelo, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has attended his first church service of 2026 with President Mahama and his family
  • The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP shared a prayerful message and photos from the event on Facebook
  • Dumelo was appointed deputy minister for food and agriculture after Mahama’s 2024 election victory

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has attended his first church service of the new year with President John Dramani Mahama and his family.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Dumelo, who is the member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, expressed his prayers for hope, love, wisdom, and understanding, also wishing blessings for his followers.

John Dumelo, Deputy Minister, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, President John Mahama, fchurch service
John Dumelo engages President John Mahama in a heartty conversation after their first Sunday church service in 2026. Photo credit: John Dumelo/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

The actor-turned-politician also shared photos of himself and his wife posing with the First Family of the Republic of Ghana.

"Spent the first Sunday at church with the First Family… I pray for wisdom, hope, love, and understanding. May God also open doors for everyone reading this post. #idey4u," he wrote.

Dumelo has maintained a close relationship with President Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, for many years.

Following President Mahama’s return to office on January 7, 2025, after winning the 2024 elections, John Dumelo was appointed deputy minister for food and agriculture.

He went into the agriculture ministry with many years of experience in farming and deep insight into the agribusiness value chain.

On December 8, 2024, Dumelo was declared the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent MP.

Dumelo had previously contested the 2020 elections but lost his parliamentary bid to Lydia Alhassan, wife of the late former MP for the area, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to John Dumelo's post about Mahama

Following John Dumelo’s post about his first Sunday church service of the new year with President Mahama and his family, some Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Godfred Guy Siddhartha Tanam said:

"From the time he became very known as Vice President, till now as President for two separate times, he has not allowed position or fame to change who he is. He remains natural and grounded, regardless of the circumstances. It is not easy to live this way when one’s status rises from low to high, yet he has consistently shown that it is possible to remain true to yourself despite elevation in status."

@Tengan Albana said:

"So what were you telling Mr president, that laughter is contagious."

@Joyselyn Kumah Setorwu also said:

"When the two John meets, then Ghana is on the right direction."
President John Dramani Mahama, New Year message, Ghanaians citizens, nation building, unity, NDC, NPP.
President John Dramani Mahama calls for unity in his New Year 2026 message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Mahama calls for Unity in New Year message

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama urged Ghanaians to rise above political divisions in his New Year message on January 1, 2026.

He emphasised unity, mutual respect, and collective nation-building as key to the country's progress moving forward.

President Mahama’s speech sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on social media.

