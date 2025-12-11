Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte looked gorgeous in her new colour-two long closure wig cap

The marriage counsellor, who wore the wig cap as part of a PR promotion, praised its quality and affordability, urging female followers to invest in themselves

Social media users responded positively to the lady pastor's refined and elegant new look

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, following her separation from Apostle Solomon Oduro, is glowing with renewed confidence in a fresh video that has captivated many online.

Rev. Charlotte shares a video where she rocked a long closure wig cap and a flawless makeup look. Image credit: therealwomaninme_/Instagram, EDHUB/X.

Source: UGC

In the trending clip posted on December 10, 2025, the relationship coach stepped out in a gorgeous colour-two human hair closure that flowed gracefully over her shoulders.

The hairstyle added a soft charm to her appearance, giving her a radiant and youthful glow.

With undeniable confidence, the marriage counsellor encouraged her supporters who love premium hair to consider purchasing from the brand she was promoting. The video, however, did not indicate the particular brand.

“This is not synthetic; it is original. It’s beautiful. If you want one, follow the details. The prices are really good, I assure you,” she said while gently running her fingers through the hair.

Rev. Charlotte dazzles in flawless makeup

Adding to her captivating new look, Charlotte’s makeup was equally striking.

Her perfectly shaped eyebrows, smooth foundation and red glossy lipstick brought out her facial features in the most flattering way.

The makeup harmonised beautifully with her skin tone, creating a balanced and elegant finish that paired well with the wig cap.

Watch the X video below.

Peeps react to Rev. Charlotte’s new look

Online users were quick to share their thoughts on her transformation. Here are a few reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@Chocomilobabes commented:

“Some break-ups are approved by God.”

@ablakpatsa quipped:

“Isn’t she the one who said makeup is backed by demonic forces? When some people can’t defend their views, they end up doing exactly what they condemned.”

@CFCQwarmz_ stated:

“At one point, she said makeup and wigs were demonic. This woman has affected so many marriages.”

@DjNakayGh commented:

“You can look this good and still have a strong marriage. What most women don’t know. She’s a Rev. and knows the Bible well. Leaving your marital home because of misunderstandings never makes sense to me. She’s lost.”

@Nanaezze reacted:

“It all goes back to what our elders said: what builds one home can break another. The things this woman once preached… hmm.”

@evansnana30 stated:

“This woman destroyed my relationship.”

@KwameAsabere91 said:

“It was only a matter of time, lol.”

@PDechem stated:

“This woman? The kind of confusion she brought into marriages?”

@mefinaly commented:

“Chale, women can pretend oo.”

@seth_anadjoe quipped:

“Apparently, they are all the same.”

@Naybrains15 stated:

“This is the life she wanted, and now she has it. Otherwise, she’s just trying to look this way to get to her ex-husband. Whichever way, let her enjoy her life.”

Counsellor Charlotte's daughter slays in gorgeous outfits. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme. Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Reverend Charlotte talks about her divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rev. Charlotte discussing packing up her belongings from her marital home.

The marriage counsellor asserted that despite her husband's initial attempts towards her, she never liked him.

Social media users have reacted to the news of her divorce after she preached against leaving their marriage.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh