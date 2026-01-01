Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, has broken her silence for the first time after her recent release from police custody

In a social media post, the embattled Swedru socialite's partner sent a message to her numerous followers

Queenie's latest social media post comes amid Abu Trica's ongoing legal battle over alleged fraudulent crimes

Embattled Swedru businessman Abu Trica's baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, has broken her silence amid her partner's arrest for his alleged involvement in fraud-related crimes.

Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, breaks her silence amid her partner's legal battle in an alleged fraud case. Photo source: @abena_oforiwaa22

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica appears at the Gbese High Court on December 23, 2025, for his US extradition hearing. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @tednewsgh, @abutrica.9

Source: Instagram

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Abu Trica and his suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the Gbese High Court premises for their hearing over a possible extradition to the US to face trial for their alleged crimes.

The embattled socialite and his alleged accomplices were denied bail and remanded in police custody by the court during the hearing. The case was also adjourned to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist in the investigation.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica's baby mama breaks silence after release

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Queenie took to her TikTok story to share a positive message with her numerous followers for the new year.

Abu's baby mama sent well-wishes to her followers and prayed for God's blessings upon their lives and their personal endeavours.

In a lengthy post, she wrote:

"As we welcome a brand-new year, I want to wish everyone a year filled with peace, good health, love and new opportunities. May this year bring healing where there was pain, clarity where there was confusion, and hope where there was doubt."

"May your hard work be rewarded, your dreams move closer to reality, and your days be filled with reasons to smile. I pray that this year surrounds you with positive people, open doors you never expected, and gives you the strength to overcome every challenge that comes your way."

"May joy find its way into your homes, and may success, favour and happiness follow you throughout the year. Happy New Year to you all. May this year be better, brighter, and more fulfilling for everyone."

Abu Trica's baby mama Queenie's TikTok story post is below:

Abu Trica reportedly ill in police custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica was reportedly ill in police custody as he continued his legal battle to fight extradition to the US after his arrest for alleged fraudulent crimes.

Reports indicated that a court had ordered the embattled socialite to be moved to a medical centre for urgent treatment.

News of Abu Trica's reported illness triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

