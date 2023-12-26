Ghanaian twin sisters and their respective husbands celebrated their weddings simultaneously, wearing identical outfits throughout the entire ceremony

Ghanaian twin sisters and their would-be husbands held marriage ceremonies on the same day.

The sisters who bear the same first name, Freda and their partners tied the knot at the same ceremony.

Freda Snr and Freda Jnr wore similar clothes throughout the ceremony, while their partners also had the same attire.

Freda Snr and Freda Jnr pose for the cameras before meeting their respective grooms Photo credit: @daddyboatphotography_ Source: Instagram

The ladies wore the same thing, from their morning wearto their kente attire for their traditional ceremony to their wedding gown and reception dress. Even their makeup was the same, making it difficult to tell them apart.

The men also wore the same traditional marriage kaftan, a black and white suit for the wedding and an all-black suit for the reception. Even their shoes were the same.

The father of the twins on a traditional kente cloth held their hands and walked them up the aisle as his way of showing support for their next step in life.

Watch the video below:

Twin Sisters With Same First Name Marry Two Different Guys With Same First Names On the Same Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that identical twin sisters named Josephine made headlines for planning to get married on the same day to two men who share the same first name, Emmanuel.

The unique and heartwarming event, with the hashtag #TwinsWedding, captured attention on social media.

The wedding was held on September 15, 2018, where the sisters and their respective fiances created a memorable celebration of love and unity.

Ghanaian Twin Sisters Married Same Day And Share Their Wedding Preparation Journey

Meanwhile, fraternal twin sisters Belinda and Bernice, who attended the same schools and shared similar aspirations, fulfilled their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.

Both sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.

The idea of a joint wedding was initially proposed by Belinda's husband, Michael, and embraced by both couples, allowing them to work together on specific wedding tasks and share expenses equally, resulting in a memorable ceremony on a lower budget.

