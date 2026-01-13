A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions on social media after she opened up about personal issues

Speaking in a now viral video, the young lady complained bitterly about the pressure from people asking why she was not married

Social media users who reacted to the video have sympathised with her and encouraged her not to listen to naysayers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has sent a strong warning to persons questioning when she will get married.

In a viral video, the lady known on TikTok @beatrize639 seemed very displeased as she called out acquaintances poking their noses into her personal life.

A Ghanaian lady is unhappy with her relatives, pressuring her to get married. Photo credit: @akosuadiqson/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Setting the record straight, she lamented that she lives in her father's house, adding that despite being a graduate, she was still unemployed.

The lady, who seemed angry at this point, lashed out at persons questioning her on why she was not married.

A young lady calls out relatives, pressuring her to get married. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: UGC

"I am still in my father's house, so the inquisitive people asking when I will get married. You leave your children at home to worry about me. You are trying to make headways, so don't worry about this."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 3,000 likes and 40 comments.

"No one should come and pressure me, Abeg," the caption read.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have comforted the young lady with many admonishing her not to pay heed to the remarks from relatives and neighbours.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"For me, I will encourage her not to mind these things the women do. The time has come for people to be enlightened because times have changed."

IMPORTED BY AJ reacted:

"Tell them for us."

Christa.bel added:

"I’m still in my father's house oo."

S reacted:

"My dad built a house on the same land for my brother and I. We're both over 20."

Emefa added:

"I’m also in my mother's house unemployed."

MainSimaQuansah added:

"It’s the emphasis on my father’s house for me. Don’t stress, hun."

Jemi Nash Obuebe reacted:

"Tell them. Stay and save money wai, because renting is not easy."

Veronica Ofosua Marfo indicated:

"Ignore them. Focus on getting a stable income."

Lady cries being single, shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady let many feel emotional after lamenting that she was single.

The lady, who resides in the Airport Residential Area in the Greater Accra region, stated that many people hold the assumption that she resides in the area with her husband.

In a video on X, the lady, who looked visibly sad, complained that anytime she tells a possible lover she lives in the Airport Residential area, they assume she is married, even though she does not wear a ring.

She then added that the assumption that people living in the neighbourhood are rich also makes it worse for her to find a partner.

Source: YEN.com.gh