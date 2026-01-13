Ghanaian Lady Slams Acquaintances Pressuring Her To Get Married, Video
- A young Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions on social media after she opened up about personal issues
- Speaking in a now viral video, the young lady complained bitterly about the pressure from people asking why she was not married
- Social media users who reacted to the video have sympathised with her and encouraged her not to listen to naysayers
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A young Ghanaian lady has sent a strong warning to persons questioning when she will get married.
In a viral video, the lady known on TikTok @beatrize639 seemed very displeased as she called out acquaintances poking their noses into her personal life.
Setting the record straight, she lamented that she lives in her father's house, adding that despite being a graduate, she was still unemployed.
The lady, who seemed angry at this point, lashed out at persons questioning her on why she was not married.
Meet the UK-based Ghanaian TikToker who complained that Aba Dope’s GH¢250 seafood platter is too expensive
"I am still in my father's house, so the inquisitive people asking when I will get married. You leave your children at home to worry about me. You are trying to make headways, so don't worry about this."
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 3,000 likes and 40 comments.
"No one should come and pressure me, Abeg," the caption read.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Ghanaians comfort the young lady
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have comforted the young lady with many admonishing her not to pay heed to the remarks from relatives and neighbours.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
"For me, I will encourage her not to mind these things the women do. The time has come for people to be enlightened because times have changed."
IMPORTED BY AJ reacted:
"Tell them for us."
Christa.bel added:
"I’m still in my father's house oo."
S reacted:
"My dad built a house on the same land for my brother and I. We're both over 20."
Emefa added:
"I’m also in my mother's house unemployed."
MainSimaQuansah added:
"It’s the emphasis on my father’s house for me. Don’t stress, hun."
Jemi Nash Obuebe reacted:
"Tell them. Stay and save money wai, because renting is not easy."
Veronica Ofosua Marfo indicated:
"Ignore them. Focus on getting a stable income."
Lady cries being single, shares experience
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady let many feel emotional after lamenting that she was single.
The lady, who resides in the Airport Residential Area in the Greater Accra region, stated that many people hold the assumption that she resides in the area with her husband.
In a video on X, the lady, who looked visibly sad, complained that anytime she tells a possible lover she lives in the Airport Residential area, they assume she is married, even though she does not wear a ring.
She then added that the assumption that people living in the neighbourhood are rich also makes it worse for her to find a partner.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.