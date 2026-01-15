The US has offered new guidance after it indefinitely paused immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, including Ghana

The US State Department, in a statement, shared details on how citizens of these affected countries can still secure immigration visas

Social media users who reacted to the announcement have shared opinions on the decision taken by the US

The US Department of State has released an update on the indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for citizens of Ghana and 74 other countries.

A statement by the US immigration agency announced on its website on January 14 that the immigration pause for these 75 countries comes with an exception.

The US government makes an exemption for citizens affected by the indefinite freeze on immigrant visa processing.

Delving into details, the statement explained that Ghanaians and other nationals on the list who hold dual citizenship from countries not listed can use their passports from those countries to apply for immigration visas.

"Dual nationals applying with a valid passport of a country that is not listed above are exempt from this pause," the statement read.

It also offered further clarity on a related issue, stating that the US is not revoking valid immigrant visas issued prior to the new directive.

In a tweet on X, the US Department of State announced that the pause was to ensure that new immigrants do not rely heavily on government benefits.

"The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

Other African countries impacted by the new immigration pause include Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia and Ghana.

The rest are Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Donald Trump opens up on desire to permanently pause migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries.

At the time of writing the report, the US Department’s announcement of the immigration freeze had triggered widespread reactions.

US immigration lawyer Akua Poku, in a TikTok video, shared more insight on the exemption

Netizens react to US immigration visa freeze

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the matter.

@ckuck stated:

"Legal immigrants cannot obtain any welfare of any kind until they become US citizens or for 5 years after entry, whichever comes first. Further, legal immigrants have a contract with the sponsor and the US government that allows the US government to recover from the sponsor any obligations."

@OopsGuess suggested:

"Why stop at 75 countries? Just ban all 192 and officially rename the place 'West Korea.'"

@casinokrisa opined:

"Visa processing pauses rarely reduce welfare use; economic behavior depends on broader integration and support systems."

Trump suspends American visa lottery after shooting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US President Donald Trump suspended the US green card lottery scheme after a shooting at Brown University, in which two people were killed.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente, was a Portuguese man who was found dead on December 18.

This comes after the accused entered the country through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted an American green card.

