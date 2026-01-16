The US has provided an update after announcing that it had indefinitely paused immigrant visa processing for 75 countries , including Ghana

In a statement, the US State Department announced that citizens of these countries can still apply for immigrant visas

Netizens who reacted to the news shared diverse opinions on potential reasons the US decided to take such action and the ramifications that might ensue

The US Department of State has offered clarity regarding the indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for Ghana and 74 other countries.

This comes after the department, in a statement on its website on January 14, opted to answer frequently asked questions in the wake of the new immigrant visa processing pause.

One such question concerned immigrant visa appointments.

The Department of State, in its response, stated that persons eager to be issued immigrant visas can still apply and attend interviews.

It, however, stated that the US will not issue immigrant visas while the pause is still in effect.

"Immigrant visa applicants who are nationals of affected countries may submit visa applications and attend interviews, and the Department will continue to schedule applicants for appointments, but no immigrant visas will be issued to these nationals during this pause."

It also clarified that the freeze on immigrant visas does not affect tourist visas.

"No, this pause is specifically for immigrant visa applicants. Tourist visas are non-immigrant visas."

According to the Department of State, new immigrants do not rely heavily on government benefits.

"The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

At the time of writing the report, the announcement of an immigrant visa freeze had triggered widespread reactions.

Akua Poku, a US immigration lawyer, in a video, broke down the indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for Ghana and 74 other countries.

Reactions to US immigrant visa freeze

Netizens have shared varied opinions on the US decision, which aims to prevent immigrants from depending on public programs.

@Nick_Davidov stated:

"Russians already couldn't apply for immigrant visas from anywhere but Poland (unless they were permanent residents of another country), and Poland doesn't allow Russians to enter. This affects thousands of high-skilled AI researchers, engineers, and founders who would instead stay in other countries and gravitate toward working for Chinese AI companies instead of US labs."

@3Tony48 wrote:

"Is being unqualified for tech jobs and then being accepted into the US a form of welfare? If so, India should be on the visa processing pause list. Please do it. There’s too much fraud."

@juansondeluxe indicated:

"Thank you! Please consider India as well for taking employment opportunities from the American people at unacceptable rates."

US imposes travel ban on selected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had placed a travel ban on Burkina Faso, barring its nationals and those of four additional countries, including Mali, Niger, and South Sudan.

The ban, which took effect from January 1, 2026, according to the US, was aimed at protecting national security.

