A 19-year-old Ghanaian lady who makes bonnets and other hair accessories shared how much money she made from her business in a day

Esther Jewish said she works alone and does everything by herself, hence she does not pay any employees

Social media users who watched the video were amazed at the earnings of such a young girl and her ability to manage the business

Esther Jewish is a 19-year-old Ghanaian girl who owns and manages a hair accessory brand called 'The Jew Store.

The young lady disclosed that she earned GH₵5,975 in a week from making and selling hair accessories, including bonnets, scrunchies and others.

In a video, she gave a breakdown of all the orders she received in one week. She stated the number of orders and the amount paid for them.

Esther Jewish, also shared a video which showed that she makes everything by herself. She cuts and sews by herself. She packages all the orders on her own and handles other administrative roles as well.

The young lady entreated people to buy from her so she could make more money. She added that she retails as well.

Netizens react to bonnet makers earning

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Some said the money she claimed to make was unbelievable, while others wondered if that was her actual profit. Read them below:

@NavalStakes said:

"You dey tell Ghanaians how much you earn a week?? Especially when women are mostly your target audience."

@C_h_i_e_f_f wrote:

"The way people Dey throw figures around lately be crazy.. some Borla guy too say he dey make around 1500 a week ei."

@Emmanue12585018 said:

"I want to buy 10 just to encourage her. Any lead to how I can order?"

@yinmiabonaam wrote:

"Not every week, some days she gets nothing."

@ShitorWhyte said:

"Money dey inside o."

@bestiefella wrote:

"This is the profit of handmade skill❤️see after SHS I was just 18 last 2 years my big sis said gal learn a handmade skill. She is into nails, and I also got into the wig business. Slow but sure, I make money from it."

@kaywusu19 said:

"When are people going to make their money in silence?"

@bra_wayne14 wrote:

"Another woman dey somewhere dey wait for visa or money from a guy. Skills > degree."

@baiden_fiifi said:

"Why you dey calculate her money? Even if she uses 3500 as the production cost. 1500 profit weekly means she makes 6k monthly. It’s better than spreading her legs for Gh500 a week. No fear of contracting disease or being murdered."

A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector says he saves GH¢1,500 from his earnings.

Source: Twitter

