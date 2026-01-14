A young Ghanaian lady living in Berekum in the Bono Region came to the Greater Accra Region to seek medical treatment

The young lady admired the high-rise buildings, including the new Bank of Ghana headquarters in the Ridge enclave

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the lady's admiration

A Ghanaian lady from Berekum, Bono Region, was amazed by the scenery of Accra when she visited the Capital city to seek medical attention.

The lady visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly called the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Sick Berekum resident admires Accra's architecture and city life from the Ridge Hospital.

In a video, the woman sounded surprised and happy with what she was seeing. The woman kept exclaiming in amazement and almost forgot about her illness.

Someone who possibly accompanied her to the hospital reminded her that she was in the hospital to seek treatment and needed to focus instead of admiring the city.

However, the lady said she was just happy seeing all the beautiful buildings. The video she captured showed the new Bank of Ghana headquarters, among other high-rise buildings in that enclave.

Reactions to Berekum lady marvelling at Accra

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Some people joined her to praise the scenery while others condemned her for her behaviour.

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Take her to circle and let her see the filth."

@Bismillahi41675 wrote:

"Looks like the Accra Ridge Hospital’s scenery is so beautiful, even the sick are getting ‘healed’ just by soaking it all in! Maybe they should add 'scenic therapy' to the treatment plans!"

@hon_adutette said:

"Asemoo. This is the reality across the state. Everything is Accra."

@larrygilbertttt wrote:

"Dormaahene has failed his people."

@AgbeySelor8982 said:

"Abi we know Berekum...so I am not surprised at all😂😂."

@KofiKorang65736 wrote:

"She is just fooling 🤣🤣🤣 that's my mom's hometown. Everybody in that town has travelled to the US/UK / or Europe. I've been to Europe & the US too 🤣🤣. Once again she just dey fool!"

@PaPaAdama11 said:

"Awwww stop shaming 😒 us."

@1___Jose wrote:

"This alone can add to her healing ❤️‍🩹 This is all we ask from our leaders… whatever good and beautiful you see in foreign countries, kindly do the same for her in Ghana."

@QuofiTaylor said:

"You see why the decentralisation of ministries is important. How can we develop other regions if everything is concentrated in Accra?"

@realMastana wrote:

"I always say that most people get to see the "other" Ghana when it's too late. Usually, when they've sold their properties and are already on their way, travelling outside. Ghana is nice and yes has its bad side like every other country 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️."

@JohnDoeRIP1 said:

"But it's true, Ridge Hospital is one of the nicest hospitals. It’s the same standard as hospitals in the UK and the United States."

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Accra Mayor, fines his family member who flouted market cleanliness laws.

Accra Mayor fines his family member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, fined his family member who flouted a rule.

The Mayor's family member didn't sweep her surroundings before displaying her wares, and that got her into trouble.

The lady was not happy that the Mayor, who happened to be a member of her family, did not consider their blood ties, but went ahead to fine her

