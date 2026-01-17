A video of a Ghanaian trotro driver sharing insights about the increased transport fares has got people talking

He listed the factors contributing to drivers' deciding to increase transport fares

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian driver has shared his views on the ongoing debate regarding the scarcity of commercial minibuses, which has led to a noticeable increase in transport fares.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kmfthg, the driver, whose name was not disclosed, in an interview disclosed that the decision to raise transport fares was due to several factors.

Prominent among them was fuel consumption, as he disclosed that he spends GH¢600 a day on fuel.

In addition, he also pays GH¢500 daily to the vehicle owner as sales.

He added that in instances where he is cited for flouting traffic regulations, he is made to pay fines to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly authorities.

He concluded on the matter by saying that these are the reasons that necessitated the transport fare hike and why some drivers stick to short trips to make up for lost earnings.

“Our aim is not to overprice passengers; that is not what we want. But if we don’t do it this way, we end up being plunged into debt,” he told the interviewer.

Commuters express concern over transport fares

In recent days, commuters have raised serious concerns regarding the sudden rise in transport fares, with many accusing trotro operators of arbitrarily increasing charges.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, January 16, met the Minister for Transport, relevant stakeholders, and transport unions to find solutions to address the severe transportation challenges.

She announced government plans to supply new buses to Metro Mass Transit, Ayalolo, and the private sector, adding that there was a need for fair transport fares.

In the meantime, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, has begun providing free buses to transport people within his constituency.

The Gbawe MP, Jerry Ahmed, on Friday, January 16, also paid the transport fares of residents in his constituency.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 80 comments. Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to transport fare increase

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video also shared their views on the matter.

@yaw_dwarkwaa stated:

“For me, I want to appeal to the government to act fast because some people see this as a window of opportunity to reap where they did not sow. This is wrong.”

@JaeSongs stated:

“Police dey catch you every day?”

@Freedom opined:

“If you do the right thing, you won’t spend money like that.”

@richiearizona added:

“If we all do this in our respective workplaces, what do you think will happen? You are doing this and expect to buy spare parts cheaply. What money will people use to board a trotro after work? We will all suffer. Traffic jam loading. Many will buy cars soon.”

@rabiualpha3 opined:

“As a driver, how do you forget your card? If this is what you want, then things should go back to how they were in previous years.”

Mate confronts passengers over transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor exchanged words with some elderly passengers aboard his vehicle en route from Mamobi to Circle in Accra over transport fares.

This followed his claim that he had not been provided with the new list of approved fares and therefore insisted that passengers stick to the old rates.

The excuse did not sit well with two elderly women in the minibus, who called him out and reminded him that a 15 per cent reduction had been approved and announced.

