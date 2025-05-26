The posture of a Ghanaian bus conductor in the wake of a 15 per cent reduction in transport fares has generated reactions

This comes after he opted to charge old fares, insisting that he had not been given the newly approved rates by his lorry station

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video of the trotro driver shared varied views on the new fares

A video showing a confrontation between passengers and a bus conductor, known in Ghanaian parlance as a trotro mate, over the 15 per cent reduction in fares has gone viral.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sherifgodalone1, showed the conductor exchanging words with some elderly passengers aboard his vehicle en route from Mamobi to Circle in Accra.

A video of a Ghanaian bus conductor arguing with passengers over the new fares has gone viral.

According to the trotro mate, he had not been given the new list of approved fares and therefore insisted that passengers to stick to the old rates.

The excuse did not sit well with two elderly women in the minibus, who pointed out that a 15 per cent reduction had been approved and announced.

The mate remained adamant and quickly rebutted the elderly women's concerns, saying no increment had been announced at his lorry station.

GPRTU announces a 15 per cent reduction on transport fares.

GPRTU to sanction drivers over 15% fare

The brouhaha comes after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) directed its members to reduce transport fares by 15% from Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The union also vowed to deal with drivers who fail to charge the newly approved fares and released a breakdown of the new fares commuters would now pay.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 600 likes and 60 comments.

The video of the trotro driver arguing with commuters over the rates is below:

Reactions to trotro driver arguing over fares

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the newly approved fares by the GPRTU.

Jeff Uday:

“The passengers have to stand up for their rights.”

EDEM PRAIZE stated:

“There’s no demon doing us Ghanaian oo; it’s us who are the demons, because the government has declared a decrease but still Bibini wants his brother and sister to suffer so he gains… Ghana, hmm.”

Ussifbamba:

“This is me last time, I convinced those at the back seat not to pay the amount.”

user87933818725781:

“Thank God I don’t sit in a trotro.”

Kobby Lowkey:

“Is it the same thing you market women and water sellers do? To reduce your prices, you sell for us?”

agyakomabakwasiwu8:

“You enjoyed the reduction at the pump filling station but you don’t want to reduce the fare.”

Driver returns passengers over fare disagreement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a driver went viral after he returned passengers to the lorry station due to a disagreement over the new fares.

A young lady who shared her experience in a social media video, said it all happened after passengers had insisted on paying the new reduced fare.

Some trotro drivers defied the order and insisted on charging the old rate, even though fuel prices were down and the cedi was rising against the dollar.

