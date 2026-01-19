Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, said they have plans of building a drivers hospital where their health issues would be addressed

However, the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh said the DVLA has no business building and managing a hospital

But Julius Neequaye Kotey explained that the country needs more hospitals and every agency must do well to contribute its quota to the healthcare system

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), disclosed their plans to put up a hospital that would mainly cater to the healthcare needs of drivers.

Julius Neequaye Kotey boss disclosed this move in Jomoro, Western Region when he cut the sod for a new DVLA office to be built on Friday, January 16, 2025.

Julius Kotey Neequaye announces that the DVLA will put up a hospital to take care of drivers. Photo credit: Julius Kotey Neequaye

In an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, the DVLA boss said they hope to complete the hospital by the end of 2026. He explained further that the initiative is expected to motivate drivers.

“At a time when the conduct of some drivers is making life uncomfortable for passengers, the Authority is working towards the construction of a Drivers’ Hospital to address the critical healthcare needs of drivers by the close of the year.”

H. Kwasi Prempah disagrees with DVLA boss

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh said the DVLA must focus on its core mandate instead of building hospitals.

In a Facebook post he said:

"Seriously? Please focus on getting those rickety, unsafe, air-polluting commercial vehicles off our roads. Building hospitals, whether for drivers or passengers, is not part of your job. The fact that other state institutions have engaged in these procurement-driven adventures does not mean you should follow suit. Please, focus on your core mandate. Government should stop public bodies from abusing their IGFs in this manner.

But the DVLA boss responded and said that Ghana needs more hospitals and it is only ideal for every institution to help improve the health system.

" I made mention of the fact that we want private investors to have agreements with so we can have a health facility for drivers. And it’s not a bad idea. We lack hospitals, every institution must invest in the health sector to improve health delivery services."

Reactions to DVLA building a hospital

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions after Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh shared his thoughts. Read them below:

Saviour Fianu said:

"Julius Neequaye Kotey that’s not your job Sir. Focus on Vehicles and Licensing - that’s what the Authority is mandated to do! Deploy technology to stop Goro boys from exploiting the system!"

Nana Antwi wrote:

"Chief, focus...focus."

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"Brother, Nooooo. Mere'eku. Please, Don't distract this hardworking brother. Where, in the world, do you see a successful application and delivery of this "novelty"? Has the Health Ministry indicated the NEED for such a hospital? Doesn't he already have enough challenges on his hands in the DVLA assignment?"

Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng wrote:

"Procurement gig."

Sefiamor Martin Sitso said;

"Adopt some of the agenda 111 projects for this purpose."

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority suspends the rollout of new licence plates, originally scheduled for January 2, 2026. Photo credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey

DVLA suspends rollout of new number plates

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the DVLA suspended the rollout of new licence plates due to legislative delays.

The authority explained that the delays are linked to some shortcomings that occurred in Parliament wth the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012.

This suspension comes after the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana sued the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority over the new system.

