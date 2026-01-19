Prophet Kofi Oduro criticised commercial transport operators for manipulating the system for their selfish gains, while everybody suffers

He said he found it difficult to understand why transport operators would increase transport fares when fuel prices had been reduced to the barest minimum

He advised commercial transport operators to be grateful to the government for relaxing transport regulations because most buses on the street were unfit for purpose

The Founder and Head Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has lashed out at commercial bus drivers for their unpatriotic behaviour, which is creating a difficult situation for everybody in the country.

While addressing his congregation, he lamented the subversive behaviours of a section of the Ghanaian population who seek to disrupt the country's progressive environment to their selfish advantage.

Prophet Kofi Oduro calls out commercial transport operators for manufacturing scarcity of buses to drive up fares. Photo credit: Facebook/Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

He singled out commercial bus operators and questioned the rationale behind manipulating the system by creating artificial scarcity to suit their interests, while creating a difficult situation for everybody.

Some commercial transport operators, in recent times, have refused to operate from their designated bus terminals. Rather, they roam the streets and cover short distances, creating heavy congestion and bus scarcity at the bus terminals - a situation which allows them to charge higher fares.

While addressing the matter, Prophet Oduro said he found it difficult to understand why a section of the citizenry strived to exploit the system while the government was heavily invested in improving the economic livelihood of the entire population.

Prophet Kofi Oduro is known for his strong voice in calling out social wrongs. Photo Credit: Facebook/Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

"It is hard to understand the thought processes of some Ghanaians. As the government strives hard to make the system work and make life comfortable for all of us, others take it upon themselves to disrupt the system and make things difficult for everybody."

Prophet Kofi Oduro has cultivated a loyal following among his congregation for using his platform to speak about issues affecting them greatly. Photo Credit: Facebook/Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

He said it was difficult for him to understand why transport operators would increase transport fares when fuel prices had been reduced progressively. Such behaviours, for him, were unwarranted and should be eschewed.

"Fuel prices have been reduced to a level I have not witnessed in this country for a very long time. I don't remember when I last bought fuel for Ghc 9 per litre. It is unbelievable to think that some people find problems with this and try to make the system difficult for all of us. They park their cars at home just to create scarcity, then they can benefit from it."

According to Prophet Oduro, operators of commercial transport services in the country should be grateful to the government for easing regulations governing the sector. He argued that most commercial buses operating on major streets were not fit for purpose. He referred to existing systems in other countries that ensured the safety and comfort of commuters.

"Trotro drivers, especially, should be very grateful to this government, because commercial transport businesses would have collapsed long ago in this country. Most of the buses on our streets are not fit for purpose. You will be amazed when you travel abroad and experience the quality of buses used for commercial transport"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Kofi Oduro is popular for his critical tone in addressing social issues and calling authorities to order.

Reactions to Prophet Oduro blasting trotro drivers

A section of the population has taken to TikTok to react to Prophet Oduro's criticism of commercial transport operators, expressing varying opinions.

Kiato opined:

"A country called Ghana! The reset Ghana needs is in the mindset of the people. When mindsets change, systems begin to work. When attitudes improve, institutions become effective. When citizens take responsibility, leadership becomes accountable. You can fix roads, change governments, and rewrite laws, but if the mindset remains the same, the results won’t change."

When stated:

"God richly bless you, Rev."

Aunty Juu also commented:

"God bless you oo!"

Churches should support the needy- Prophet Oduro

YEN.com.gh had previously reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro, the Founder and Head Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, called on churches across the country to help the needy in society.

He explained that the church was a place of comfort, hence the necessary support should be given to members in need.

Referring to the book of Malachi, he explained that Christian principles admonished the church to donate tithes and offerings to poor congregants.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh