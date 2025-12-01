A young man has complained about some commercial drivers charging unapproved fares

In a video, he stressed the repeated behaviour by drivers and their mates, especially at Circle

He said the overpricing usually happens at night when drivers notice people are struggling to get cars

A young Ghanaian man has poured out his frustration over what he describes as a worrying habit among some commercial drivers in Accra.

A concerned Ghanaian citizen complains about some drivers charging more than the approved prices.

His emotional account, captured in a trending one-minute thirty-three-second video posted by WithAlvin on X, has sparked conversations across social platforms.

The video shows the young man inside a commercial vehicle commonly called a trotro passionately expressing his concerns.

He lamented how some drivers and their assistants, popularly known as mates, intentionally charge more than the approved fare, especially at Circle, where the practice has become common.

According to him, the situation gets worse at night. Drivers reportedly take advantage of passengers’ difficulty in getting transport to demand higher fares, leaving commuters with no choice but to comply.

“This is a concern we all have to pay attention to. Corruption is not only about government. It is hurting Ghana, and we are our own enemies,” he said, visibly affected by the issue.

He appealed to media houses to add their voice and help address what he believes is becoming a serious problem for ordinary passengers.

He also called on the leadership of the commercial transport sector, particularly the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), to step in and ensure that drivers and mates stop taking advantage of commuters.

GPRTU urges government to maintain fuel price

Meanwhile, the GPRTU has announced its intention to increase transport fares if fuel prices continue to fluctuate.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, explained that persistent increases in fuel costs, combined with the refusal of spare parts dealers to reduce their prices, have pushed the union toward a possible fare adjustment.

“When we were asked to reduce our transport fares by 15%, the fuel price was around 12.59p for diesel, and petrol was around 11.34p,” he said.

He added that fuel prices were expected to remain stable, but instead, they continued to rise. Spare parts dealers have also kept their prices high despite earlier appeals from the union.

“Diesel is now being sold at about 14.44 pesewas, and petrol around 13.69 pesewas. If the next pricing window pushes fuel up again, then transport operators would have to adjust fares so we can continue to serve the public,” Mr Amoah noted.

He urged the government to intervene to help stabilise fuel prices and prevent the anticipated fare increase.

GPRTU distances itself from plans to increase transport fares.

We are not increasing transport fares- GPRTU

Earlier in August, YEN.com.gh reported that the GPRTU distanced itself from a 20% fare increase announced by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

The Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, told Joy News that his outfit was not consulted.

He explained that transport fare adjustments are usually made after discussions among the GPRTU, the council, and the Ministry of Transport.

