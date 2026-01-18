Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has shared the story of how he met his beautiful wife, Mrs Juliet Amoakohene

The Regional Minister also shared the qualities his wife possesses that made him decide to marry and start a family with her

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, recounted how he met his wife at a hospital where he had been posted to work.

According to the Minister, he met his wife during his first year at the Ridge Hospital in Accra in 2021.

The Minister said his wife, Juliet Amoakohene, was a midwife who had also been posted to the Ridge Hospital around the same time.

Dr Amoakohene narrated on the Delay Show that the first time they met was in the hospital when his wife, Juliet Amoakohene requested his assistance with a patient who was in labour and scheduled for delivery.

“I met my wife at Ridge Hospital. I was there as a doctor, and she was there as a midwife. We started work in the same year. We both had different rotations, but fortunately, we met on the same night duty. That was the first time I saw her."

Dr Amoakohene recalled that he was on his way to another labour ward when she asked for assistance with a difficult patient she was handling. So he stepped in to ensure the patient was attended to.

“I was on my way to the next labour ward when she called for my assistance because she had a difficult patient. When I got there, the patient insisted that she wanted me to be the one to attend to her. Luckily, my wife was the one in charge of the patient, so she kept bringing me updates every single time,” he narrated.

After that incident brought them together, they became friends. Subsequently, they grew fond of each other, and he proposed to her in a year.

“From the beginning, we were friends because of that incident. We were friends for a year before we got married.

When asked what made him choose Juliet, the regional minister said two qualities she possessed stood out to him.

“What was different about her was that she was caring and gave me peace of mind.”

Reactions to Dr Amoakohene's love story

