Police arrested one Coffie Agyemang for allegedly attempting to sell his three-year-old son for GH¢1 million.

The suspect, a resident of Kwamang in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region, was apprehended following intelligence received by the Akwatia Police.

3News reported that residents in the community disclosed that the suspect had confided in a friend about his intention to sell his son, citing severe financial hardship.

The information was reportedly relayed to the police, who then initiated surveillance by posing as prospective buyers.

According to police sources, negotiations ensued, and an amount of GH¢1 million was allegedly agreed upon.

The suspect is said to have brought the child to a prearranged meeting point, where he was arrested by officers.

Other sources further allege that the suspect intended for the child to be killed for ritual purposes, after which the body would be returned to him to make it appear that the child had been murdered elsewhere.

Police say these claims form part of ongoing investigations.

The child has since been placed in protective custody as investigations continue.

