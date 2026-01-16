Ghanaian Graduate Nurse Opens Up on Becoming an Online Driver, Talks About Daily Earnings in Video
- A video of a young lady speaking openly about her work has left many people feeling motivated
- As a trained nurse, she opened up about her decision to start working as an online driver due to unemployment
- Ghanaians who commented on the video commended the young lady for making good use of her time
Dede, a young Ghanaian woman trained as a nurse, has been trending after she opened up about her work as an online driver.
It all happened after a video, which has since gone viral, was sighted on the TikTok page of Dek360.
In a conversation with the interviewer, the lady, amid smiles, was asked whether working as an online driver was a full-time job, to which she responded in the affirmative.
She was further asked why she settled for a male-dominated job, and she admitted that unemployment influenced her decision.
The graduate of the Korle Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, who is yet to be posted, said she opted to venture into online driving to make ends meet.
When quizzed about her income, Dede stated that on average, she earns between GH¢200 and GH¢300 daily.
At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments. It was captioned:
“She is a graduate who has not yet been posted, so she decided to drive a Bolt to make ends meet.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Ghanaians commend the young nurse
Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video were left in awe of the young lady’s decision to venture into online driving. Others called on the government to post nurses so that the skills and training acquired can be put to effective use.
@yaw_dwarkwaa stated:
“This is heartwarming. She has decided to make good use of her time at home. I hope the government can soon absorb all nurses into the system.”
@Trïçïa_Jüïçy indicated:
“Yeah, I saw her today at Atomic and I was really impressed. I had to cross the road quickly just to watch her.”
@eddiejonah1 indicated:
“She is a good driver. Her customer service is something else. Amazing.”
@CoachChrix added:
“You earn GH¢200 or GH¢300; I think that is even better than waiting for posting.”
@prince_kesse commented:
“It’s the closing of the eyes for me. Awonyɛ, Dede.”
@EaksynEnterprise added:
“Dede and Korkor are hardworking women. We can’t wait for the government while our purpose in life is delayed.”
@Lucie stated:
“Very hardworking lady. She was my workmate at Gizmo.
Peeps blast man over comments to kebab seller
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a taxi driver received a lot of backlash following his decision to question a young university graduate who now sells kebabs to make a living.
The video showed the moment the young man revealed to a passenger in the taxi that he was a University of Ghana graduate. It was then that the taxi driver questioned why he would attend the University of Ghana only to sell kebabs by the roadside.
