Prophet Roja is trending on social media after he shared a prophecy about the people of Tema

Speaking to church members, he asked geologists to begin prospecting for oil inTema because of the vision he had

Social media users who took to the comment section at night shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Prophet Roja

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has caused a stir with his latest prophetic declaration.

This comes after he opened up on a vision he claimed God showed him regarding Tema.

He stated that he foresaw in a vision that oil had been found in Tema.

Prophet Roja then urged geologists to, as a matter of urgency, go to Tema and carry out immediate prospecting.

"This is a good end for the country. I am seeing a new phase for the county, and God is going to use the land of Tema. I am seeing oil all over the place. I am seeing the people being relocated from the land to a different place. As soon as possible, geologists should go to Tema. The Lord has spoken."

A video of Prophet Roja delivering his prophetic message has generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Roja's prophecy for Tema stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the disclosure. Others also thanked Prophet Roja for revealing his prophecy.

Poka opined:

"Some politicians told him it was discovered a long time ago under the NPP government, but it wasn’t made official."

Doctor Nicholas Yankson reacted:

"This will definitely happen! Mark his words….I also had a dream about this same vision…God bless you, man of God."

Samuel opined:

"It’s a good thing but unfortunately a bad omen for Ghana and Tema as well. We all know our leaders are so wicked; they’ll prefer signing it off to Western leaders for a commission rather than for the betterment of the country. Nigeria is an example."

Mr. Thompson added:

"In fact, this is actually the reason why I love this man. He always wants the betterment of his country and needs to be taken very seriously."

Good Shepherd Field Ministry reacted:

"Truly God has spoken, but how a good and reasonable leader will manage this for the benefit of the country is the issue we have as a nation."

EtherealMelodies_Gyasi lamented:

"Good news for politicians and their families, hmm, the ordinary Ghanaian will not get a penny."

Prophet Bediako shares prophecy for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bediako shared a prophecy for Mahama amid rumours of him seeking a third term in office.

The prophet warned Mahama not to listen to advisers and pursue a groundbreaking term as Ghana's head of state.

Prophet Bediako claimed that several calamities would befall the country if President Mahama were to run for another term in office.

