Joyce Bawa Mogtari, special aide to President John Mahama, has dismissed claims that her boss is seeking a third term in office.

Constitutionally, Mr Mahama can only serve one term, having previously served as president between January 7, 2013, and January 7, 2017.

However, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by its Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has alleged that President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are seeking a third term in office contrary to what the constitution provides.

They argued that the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the subsequent nomination of seven Justices of the Appeals Court to the Supreme Court are part of a grand scheme to hold on to power.

Speaking at a May Day event on Thursday, May 1, 2025, Afenyo-Markin claimed that the recent actions by the president were aimed at securing influence over the judiciary and paving the way for a third-term agenda.

“It is obvious that the bold attempts by the president to nominate, out of the blue, seven judges to the Supreme Court is the first major attempt that they have rehearsed a third-term agenda. All that the NDC is doing is through the advice of the hawks of NDC to set a third-term agenda for its leadership,” he reportedly said.

Responding to this, however, in a Facebook post on Friday, May 2, 2025, Joyce Bawa Mogtari described the opposition's claims as laughable, suggesting that it is a figment of their wild imagination.

“The streets of this blue app can be really funny. First, they said John Mahama would be a one-term president. They swore he would never return to power. But God had other plans. Today, He has silenced their lies and propaganda with an overwhelming victory — both at the polls and in Parliament. And now, the same people who doubted his comeback are suddenly screaming about a so-called third term agenda? The irony is rich. Funny people indeed," she wrote.

Joyce Bawa's post sparks social media reactions

Joyce Bawa Mogtari's post has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, some of which are compiled below:

@Kofi Koomson said:

"We've known these people since 1951. They've handed down the lies to their children and grandchildren. But God detest lies and liars that's why they're stabbing themselves. Even their chairman isn't spared, so he had to excuse himself when he had a wind of the stabbing coming close to him."

@Richard K Ahlijah also said:

"They can keep ridiculing themselves. Senseless!"

@Galiyuoni Nuurideen commented:

"You people and illiteracy de3. Your mahama said in 2016 at nadowli that akuffo addo was going to die before his tenure ends and some of you said he can't be president bcuz his name is not hohn."

Mahama nominates seven Supreme Court judges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama nominated seven new justices to the Supreme Court in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The seven nominees are Justices Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janpere Bartels-Kodwo and Justice Hafisata Ameleboba.

This would bring the number of judges at the apex court to 19 of all the seven justices are confirmed.

