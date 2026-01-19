Prophet Kofi Oduro has reprimanded Ghanaians to shun subversive behaviours that shame the country

According to him, such behaviours, like stealing public properties, should be stopped because it made God sad

A video of his critique circulating on social media has stirred widespread public discussion

The founder and head pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has admonished Ghanaians to eschew regrettable behaviours that shamed the country.

He said this while addressing his congregants on selfish and irresponsible behaviours that benefited only a few people while the larger group suffered. Such actions, he said, "makes God look down on us with regret".

Emphasising the need for responsible and ethical behaviour, he recounted a time when he stepped out to catch a glimpse of a train that often passed through the community where his church was situated.

He said he was taken aback at the poor sight of the train, and wondered why state authorities allowed a vehicle in such a poor state to remain operational.

The train, he explained, no longer functioned today because some people had stolen and sold the rails to scrap dealers. He questioned the reason behind such behaviours, saying that God looked at such actions with much sorrow and regret.

"I stood behind the church one morning to catch a glimpse of the train that use to pass by. It was so ramshackle! I was amazed it could even move. God looks at situations like this in the country and asks why?"

"The train doesn't pass by anymore, when I asked why, I was informed that the rails had all been stolen and sold to scrap dealers. I look at this and I ask myself why?"

He also spoke against recent happenings within the commercial transport services, where some entities had created 'artificial scarcity'.

The man of God expressed shock, noting how difficult it was for him to understand why some people would deliberately create problems for everybody, because such situations benefited them.

"It is hard to understand the thought process of some Ghanaians. As the government strives to make the system work and make life comfortable for all of us, others take it upon themselves to disrupt the system and make things difficult for everybody"

Prophet Oduro has cultivated a loyal following among the Ghanaian population by using his platform to call for social change and speak against social ills.

Reactions to Prophet Oduro admonishing the population

A section of followers of Prophet Oduro have taken to TikTok to react to the man of God's criticism of the recalcitrant behaviours of a section of the population. They shared varying opinions.

Prophet Kofi Oduro slams drivers over price hike

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Oduro has called out commercial bus drivers for manipulating transport systems to suit their selfish interests.

According to him, it was unnecessary for drivers to increase fares because the government had worked to reduce fuel prices to the barest minimum.

He advised commercial drivers to embrace systems that made life comfortable for the larger population and eschew selfish behaviours that put the larger group in difficult situations.

