The remains of a former steward of the Presbyterian church in Assin Odumase have gone missing, according to a report by Citifmonline.com.

The deceased, who was a devoted 40-year-old in the Central Region, has reportedly disappeared from the mortuary.

Body of a Presby steward goes missing

Family members and mourners who couldn't stop crying after the officer at the morgue informed them of the devastating news.

Reports indicated that the family had meticulously arranged all funeral logistics, having made preparations that included coordinating catering services, paying for the undertakers, setting up sound systems, tents, mattresses, and securing accommodations for guests travelling from distant locations.

In a bewildering turn of events, the family learned just hours before the scheduled burial on Saturday, January 17, 2026, that a grave administrative error had occurred at the Assin Brofoyedru Mortuary.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mortuary staff explained that George’s body had already been interred three months earlier by another family who had mistakenly identified him as their own deceased patriarch, a 75-year-old man.

Reactions as Presby steward's body goes missing

Some social media users have commented on the post which Crime Check posted on their official Facebook page. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ibra A Saha commented:

"When the Pope died his burial and funeral was done in less than a month and our forefathers didn't know mortuary let alone keep their dead relatives there for several months and sometimes years so I think if we truely believe in the religions."

Endless Ayowa Perbi Deuces commented:

"All the family who came for Kwame’s body will be saying is “eiii Oluman asesa paaaa ooh” way3 abrantie."

Awo Mbra commented:

"The morticians are part of this things oh hmmm."

Ohiani Sikani stated:

"It usually happens. I've witnessed two of such."

Iye Jonas commented:

"No body tagging?"

Citi Quotes commented:

"Sir, you didn’t add what could be wrong with the mortuary workers."

Asante-Bediatuo loses his mom

Lauretta Korkor Asante, the MP for Atwima West, and Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former president Akufo-Addo's executive secretary, both lost their mother.

According to reports, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on January 12, 2026. Additionally, she was related to Nana Asante Bediatuo's cousin, former President Akufo-Addo.

The Minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the death of the well-known lawmaker's mother and expressed sympathy in a statement.

The dead was married to Piesie Kofi Asante, a renowned Ghanaian diplomat, and had a total of five children, fifteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The demise of Vida Asante was described by the minority leader as a national tragedy.

