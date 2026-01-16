Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, was seen dancing joyfully inside her palace to Daddy Lumba’s Wo Ho Kyere featuring Ofori Amponsah, creating a heartwarming moment

The dance took place in a royal meeting area, blending tradition with happiness and showing a softer side of palace life

Fans praised the Queen Mother and the actress for embracing joy and culture while balancing her royal and entertainment roles

Veteran Ghanaian actress and queen mother, Mercy Asiedu, has warmed hearts online after a video showed her dancing happily inside her palace.

The atmosphere was calm and rich in tradition, as the setting appeared to be the very space where the chief and elders of the royal household usually sit to deliberate on important matters.

In the video, Mercy Asiedu looked relaxed and full of life as she moved gracefully to Daddy Lumba’s timeless song Wo Ho Kyere, featuring Ofori Amponsah.

Her smiles, soft hand movements, and confident steps reflected pure joy, drawing admiration from many who watched the clip.

What caught the attention of viewers was the contrast between the seriousness often associated with royal spaces and the warmth she brought into them.

The palace, usually a place of authority and decision-making, was briefly transformed into a space of celebration and emotional expression.

It reminded many that tradition and happiness can comfortably exist side by side.

Mercy Asiedu balanced her celebrity lifestyle

Mercy Asiedu, who balances her life as a respected royal figure and a celebrated actress, appeared completely at home in the moment.

There was no pressure, no performance for the camera, just a woman enjoying music that has shaped Ghanaian culture for decades.

Fans praised her for staying true to herself despite her royal responsibilities.

Many also applauded her love for highlife music, especially songs from Daddy Lumba, which continue to resonate across generations.

The video has since sparked warm reactions online, with many describing it as refreshing, inspiring, and deeply Ghanaian.

Mercy Asiedu turned heads at Amakye Dede's concert

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu set the internet ablaze with her new hairstyle at the Legacy Night dedicated to celebrating Amakye Dede's 50th anniversary in the music industry

The fashion influencer was spotted at a star-studded musical concert on December 28, 2025, with performances from Nana Acheampong, K.K. Fosu, and KiDi for epic Highlife nights.

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu flaunted her youthful glow at a movie premiere, sparking debate online.

The wife of a traditional ruler wore a black turtleneck camisole, which she paired with a blue jacket and matching jeans for the event.

Mercy Asiedu turned heads with her short blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup, which elevated her overall look at the late-night event.

Mercy Asiedu danced energetically in the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 54-year-old Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful life in the US.

The veteran Kumawood star was seen in a video dancing to one of the current songs from Shatta Wale, Beeztrap KOTM and Medikal.

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens drooled over Mercy Asiedu's current look.

