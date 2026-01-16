Suzzy Pinamang, who nearly lost her sight years ago, has resurfaced on TikTok looking healthy, confident, and full of joy

The young woman was seen singing and dancing to Minister OJ’s gospel song Koso Na Koso , leaving many Ghanaians emotional and inspired

Her transformation has renewed praise for Ibrahim Mahama, whose support helped restore her vision and change her life

Suzzy Pinamang, the young Ghanaian woman whose story once moved the entire nation, has quietly made a return to social media, and this time, she is all smiles.

In a recent video shared on her TikTok page, Suzzy was seen singing along and dancing happily to Minister OJ’s gospel song Koso Na Koso.

The short clip shows a completely different side of her, relaxed, confident, and full of life. For many Ghanaians who remember the painful chapter of her life, the video was both emotional and comforting to watch.

Suzzy Pinamang nearly lost her sight

A few years ago, Suzzy nearly lost her sight after suffering a serious eye injury.

Her condition sparked widespread concern, with many fearing she would never see properly again.

At her lowest point, businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in and sponsored her treatment abroad, a move that later restored her vision and gave her a second chance at life.

Seeing Suzzy now, healthy and glowing, has reminded many of how far she has come.

In the video, she moved freely, sang passionately, and smiled throughout, subtly reflecting the message of the song she chose.

The gospel tune speaks about overcoming struggles and standing strong despite life’s challenges, a message that mirrors Suzzy’s own journey.

Social media users have since flooded her page with kind words, prayers, and messages of encouragement.

Some described her transformation as beautiful, while others said her comeback felt like a testimony they needed to see.

Suzzy’s return is not loud or dramatic, but it speaks volumes.

From a moment of fear and uncertainty to a place of joy and confidence, her story continues to inspire.

Sometimes, healing is quiet, and sometimes, it dances its way back into the spotlight.

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang bagged a scholarship

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, who received a full scholarship following her return to Ghana after undergoing eye surgery in the UK, has chosen to switch schools.

The 16-year-old, who was schooling at Adventist SHS in Kumasi at the time she was mistakenly shot in the eye by a classmate, has decided to transfer to Kumasi Girls’ SHS (KUGISS).

News of her decision to switch schools was made public by her brother, Clement Kobi, in a recent interview on the TikTok page of @gossips24tv.

He explained that the decision to change schools for the 16-year-old was made to ensure that Suzzy does not feel traumatised.

Suzzy Pinamang's family had thanksgiving service

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Pinamang and her family went to church on July 13, 2025, to thank God for a successful eye surgery.

The student at Adventist Senior High School's mom prayed for businessman Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring her daughter's medical bills.

Some social media users have reacted to Suzzy Pinamang's mother's emotional video trending on X.

