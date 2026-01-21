Taxi Driver Who Stopped Robbery at Darkuman Amankwah Block Factory Breaks Silence, Video
- The taxi driver who foiled a robbery in Darkuman, Accra, has finally shared his account of the daring event that left the city talking
- He recounted how he chased them after spotting the robbers fleeing on motorcycles, a level of bravery that has left many in awe
- Executive Senator International rewarded Joseph with a cash prize for his courage, and he also appealed to the government to change his number plate for safety
Ghanaians have been celebrating the courage of Joseph Kwadwo Koranteng, a taxi driver who recently became a national hero after foiling a robbery at Darkuman, Accra.
In an exclusive interview with DEK360Ghana, Joseph recounted the tense moments of January 19, 2026, when he spotted robbers speeding away on motorcycles after attacking a MoMo vendor.
“I once lost the money I had saved to buy a house. I could not let this happen to another person,” he explained.
Without hesitation, Joseph entered his taxi and gave chase, showing remarkable courage despite a warning shot fired by the criminals.
His quick thinking allowed him to ram one of the motorcycles, enabling bystanders to apprehend one suspect while the other fled.
Taxi driver's bravery inspires many
Joseph Kwadwo Koranteng’s courageous act in foiling a Darkuman robbery has earned him nationwide praise for bravery and selfless dedication to community safety.
His swift action to chase armed robbers inspired many online, with Ghanaians hailing him as a symbol of courage and integrity in daily life.
Viral videos of the dramatic chase showed Joseph’s taxi bumper damaged.
The taxi, a work-and-pay vehicle belonging to his employer, became a symbol of sacrifice as Joseph risked personal consequences to protect others.
Joseph’s daring move has sparked calls for recognition and safety support for citizens who act courageously in the face of urban crime.
Executive Senator rewards Joseph for bravery act
In recognition of his bravery, Executive Senator International, an American school in Kasoa focused on technology education for children, gifted Joseph a cash prize.
The school management has pledged to take the total cost of the car repairs.
They emphasised the importance of instilling such courage and community service in students and members of every community.
Watch the X video below.
Joseph pleads with government to change number plate
Despite the reward, Joseph has requested assistance to change his vehicle’s number plate.
Concerned for his safety, he explained that the number plate was clearly visible in viral videos, and with one suspect still at large, it could put him at risk.
His bravery not only safeguarded a fellow community member but also ignited a nationwide discussion about vigilance, service, and compassion in urban life.
Ghanaian taxi driver offers free wifi
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver is making waves by offering passengers unexpected freebies.
Wisdom Amehame, who drives a commercial car in Accra, is popular for his taxi that provides comfort for all his clients.
In an interview with @abonten.diaries on TikTok, he stated that his actions are a deliberate effort to add value to his business.
