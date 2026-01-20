A Ghanaian man was left heartbroken after the woman he funded and supported allegedly used their business profits to marry another man, turning love into painful lessons

According to reports, the woman quietly walked away without explanation, cutting all communication and leaving the man confused, betrayed, and struggling to understand her sudden decision

The emotional story moved many Ghanaians online, as sympathy poured in for the man while he began the difficult journey of healing and rebuilding life without her

Love often begins with compassion, and for one Accra-based man, kindness was the foundation of his affection.

A man who invested in bringing his girlfriend from the village to Accra and setting up a business for her was left heartbroken after she married another man. Image credit: Dallas Weekly, Freepik

According to reports by @GodsonKankani, the man encountered a young woman living in hardship, unemployed and struggling to find her footing during a visit to his hometown.

Moved by her situation, the man believed that a small opportunity could change her life and perhaps shape a future together.

Man supports girlfriend with business dream

With a generous heart, the man returned to Accra determined to help.

He borrowed money from his mother and invested fully in setting up a Mobile Money business for the woman he trusted.

Two mobile phones, merchant SIM cards, a vendor structure, and GH¢10,000 in starting capital were provided, all driven by belief and affection rather than contracts or conditions.

Girlfriend’s business grows beyond expectations

The business flourished quickly. Within the first year, it generated a profit of GH¢13,000. In a gesture of goodwill, the man took only GH¢400 for himself and encouraged the woman to keep the rest to grow the business and stabilise her life.

At that moment, everything felt right, and hope filled the air.

Not long after, communication faded. Calls went unanswered, messages unread, and concern slowly replaced trust. The girlfriend allegedly stopped operating the business, claiming the funds had been misused, though she offered no clear explanation.

Confusion settled in, and the man was left searching for answers.

Heartbreak teaches man life’s hardest lessons

Determined to understand what went wrong, the man asked his brother to quietly monitor the situation. What followed was devastating. Reports indicated that the woman had allegedly used the business capital and profits to marry her boyfriend.

Further accounts claimed she had become pregnant and decided to spend the funds on the marriage, despite the man’s sacrifices.

The story has touched many Ghanaians, drawing sympathy for the man whose generosity ended in disappointment. Yet amid the pain, his story also reflects resilience. As he comes to terms with the heartbreak, many believe his kindness will one day return to him in greater measure.

In the end, while love may sometimes lead to loss, it also shapes character, and this man’s journey stands as a reminder that a good heart, even when wounded, remains powerful.

