The popular activist Ralph De FellowGhanaian applauded Ibrahim Mahama for his charity work, which has gone on to impact countless lives

The active citizen has been under the microscope recently after rumours emerged that the billionaire had gifted him a car

Ralph responded to the rumours, triggering massive reactions from Ghanaians who gave varying opinions on the development

Ghanaian activist Ralph De FellowGhanaian has broken his silence once again amid unverified rumours that he was gifted a car by billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

On Sunday, January 11, news broke that Ghanaian billionaire businessman and brother of Ghana’s President, Ibrahim Mahama, had gifted the political and social activist a brand new Mercedes-Benz.

The information triggered massive reactions from social media users and supporters of the 'Fix the Country' movement convener.

Most people commenting on the matter accused Ralph De FellowGhanaian of deviating from his role as an activist.

Fast forward, the outspoken activist broke his silence on the claim, denying ever receiving a car gift from the business mogul.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the activist has nonetheless praised the tycoon for his generosity. He further heaped praises on Ibrahim Mahama's wife for being equally kind-hearted and supporting her husband.

The social commentator further extended prayers to the family of the rich business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, wishing them health and long life.

"May the joy they bring to the lives of people be abundant in their homes." He said

Who is Ibrahim Mahama?

Ibrahim Mahama is a well-known Ghanaian businessman who is the founder of Engineers and Planners. He is also the younger brother of Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama.

Besides Engineers and Planners, he owns a chain of several other businesses, including Dzata Cement Limited.

Away from business life, Ibrahim continues to win over the hearts of many Ghanaians with his charity work.

For instance, his benevolence was widely praised after he came through for Suzzy Pinamang, a young SHS girl who was accidentally shot in the eye by her classmate in school in April 2025.

Days after the incident was first reported, the businessman got in contact with the young lady's family and offered to fly her abroad. The tycoon paid for her eye surgery and has since committed to taking care of her education through to the tertiary level.

Watch the TikTok video of Ralph De FellowGhanaian praising Ibrahim Mahama:

Ralph's praise for Ibrahim Mahama sparks reactions

Ralph De FellowGhanaian's video has generated reactions from social media users. Below are some of the comments:

Ibrahim Mahama supports a leukaemia patient

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Mahama offered a helping hand to Lisa Laryea, a 10-year-old South African girl who was battling leukaemia.

The CEO of Engineers and Planners reportedly paid a whopping amount of $110,000 towards the little girl's treatment.

Despite Ibrahim's efforts to save the stage 4 acute myeloid leukaemia patient, she succumbed to the disease and eventually passed away.

