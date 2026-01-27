A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after finding out that his wife had another child outside their marriage has gone viral

He expressed disbelief that his wife could cheat on him and expressed joy that the paternity test had revealed the truth

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have scolded the woman for her infidelity

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An elderly Ghanaian man has stirred reactions on social media after being informed of the results of a paternity test.

This comes after he and his elderly wife made an appearance on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, wanting to find out whether he was the biological father of her daughter.

A Ghanaian man expresses on Auntie Naa Oyerepa Afutuo's show after finding he is not the biological father of his nine-year-old daughter. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

"I had a dream that the child I was fathering was not mine. I asked her so many times, and she denied it. Because of this, I decided to get a paternity test done, he said on Oyerepa TV

In a bid to find out the real truth, a paternity test was conducted, where it was discovered that he was not the biological father of the daughter he had fathered for so many years.

The disclosure led to a spontaneous reaction of joy and humiliation by the elderly man, who opened up on his astonishment that his wife, after all these years, was actually unfaithful and even went on to have a child outside their marriage.

Auntie Naa advises an elderly woman after finding out she cheated on her daughter. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Auntie Naa therefore admonished the woman to return the daughter to her biological father.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps slam elderly woman for her infidelity

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video called out the elderly woman for having a child outside her marriage and for concealing it from him all these years.

@livinatvgh1111 stated:

"About the first case Jennifer can never say that the boga has nothing to do with her day"

@maviswest4388 opined:

"The first case, the lady she's very greedy. No respect to the man. She's just ungratful, doesn't appreciate anything the husband do."

@mysteriousdiamonds158 stated:

"Richard did not say the kids are not for him. The father and his friend should pay for the DNA."

@amafrimpong9598 commented:

"But humiliation is not good. You are doing this to a grown-up. Do you guys think about what will happen to her? Please, this program is meant to bring peace and unity, not to humiliate. Be professional."

@jacobkusuntu indicated:

"You guys should be professional and stop laughing. An error somewhere along the line is possible."

@princeaddai3 opined:

"Jennifer is just not interested in the marriage anymore; she has seen money. He should just let Jennifer leave so he will get his sanity back."

Woman calls for mandatory DNA testing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman got people talking online as she expressed concern about why paternity tests are not made mandatory.

In a video, the young woman complained that there was an increase in cases where many men were fathering children that were not theirs.

She went on to say that many men are raising children who are not theirs, which saddens her.

Source: YEN.com.gh