An alleged sister of Rev Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara, has jumped to her defence amid the saga surrounding her husband and his alleged side chick

This comes after the man of God and his wife came out to debunk the rumour alleging that he is married to another socialite called Maame Sika

The video of the lady standing behind her sister has triggered massive reactions on social media, as users claim her actions are not necessary

A self-acclaimed sister of Queen Ciara, the legal wife of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, has popped up on social media to defend her as her husband’s side chick saga intensifies.

A self-acclaimed sister of Queen Ciara jumps to her defence amid Rev Obofour's side chick saga. Image credit: @Rev Obofour Ministries, @Ghanafuonsem, @the 1957news

Source: Facebook

For days now, the pastor has been trending after his alleged side chick took to her social media page to release a controversial birthday wish to him that has since sparked speculations on social media.

Rev Obofour and Queen Ciara debunk rumours

On February 3, 2026, Rev. Obofour and his wife, in a TikTok Live video, interacting with the spiritual leader Ajagurajah, rubbished the rumours going around that he is married to the CEO of Oseikrom Aduanepa, Maame Sika.

Bofowaa stated clearly that she was the only lady in the life of her husband, and no woman can take him away from her. The love birds further affirmed the romantic relationship between them with a kiss.

The moment between the husband and wife won the hearts of the spiritual leader, who prayed that they stay together till death keeps them apart.

Ciara's sister defends her amid marriage saga

In a fresh video that has caught the attention of observers, a self-acclaimed sister of Bofowaa has jabbed those speaking ill of her.

According to her, all those saying Queen Ciara is just a housewife should put a stop to that because the Osofo maame still has kids she is taking care of, the reason she is not working.

She disclosed that Rev Obofour's wife is kind-hearted and a humble woman who will do everything humanly possible to make sure everything goes well in her family, and so Ghanaians should spare her the unnecessary speculations.

The alleged sister of Queen Ciara further sent a warning to all those calling the pastor’s wife to get more information from her, saying it's not helping the situation.

Watch the Instagram video of Queen Ciara's self-acclaimed sister below:

Reactions to Queen Ciara's sister’s defence

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the self-acclaimed sister of Bofowaa’s video.

Beautiful Doves wrote:

“So now you're talking about legal wives.”

Big Muna wrote:

“Aww, hmmm, may God strengthen her in everything, Mama Ciara.”

Obahemaa wrote:

“You should clap for Akosua Serwaa. Now you feel her pain.”

Naa Adokailey wrote:

“3to wo aa da. Today you’re speaking for a legal wife? Maame Sika is taking over.”

Mensah wrote

“In a nutshell, there is a sidechic.”

Watch the TikTok video of the moment Rev Obofour blasted a fan for questioning him about his relationship with Maame Sika:

The Ghanaian pastor, Rev Obofour and his wife debunks the rumour about his alleged relationship with Maame Sika. Image credit: @baayawatv

Source: Facebook

Obofour jabs fan over side chick saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a clash between Rev Obofour and a fan who stormed his TikTok Live section to question him about his relationship with Maame Sika, his alleged side chick.

The harmless question did not sit well with the man of God, who blasted his fan and warned her never to ask him such a question.

Source: YEN.com.gh