This comes after it was reported that a virus without a cure had been detected in India, infecting two persons

Social media users who took to the comments section have shared varied opinions on the prophetic declarations made by Prophet Amoako Attah

The founder of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has made headlines in the wake of a prophetic declaration he recently made about possible occurrences in 2026.

It all happened during a preaching session when he prophesied to his congregants that he foresaw another virus and disease hitting the world before 2026 comes to a close.

The prophetic statement appears to have been fulfilled following reports that a deadly virus with no cure has been detected in India’s West Bengal region.

A report by the BBC on January 27 stated that two cases had been recorded in West Bengal, with 196 persons who came into contact with the infected individuals being traced.

The report stated that the Nipah virus can spread from animals to humans and has a high death rate because it currently has no cure.

A TikTok video also posted by the Daily Mail on January 27, shedding more light on the virus, disclosed that one of the infected persons, a nurse, is now in a coma after treating a patient with severe breathing problems.

Amoako Attah’s recent prophecies

Prophet Amoako Attah has recently been in the spotlight following a series of incidents he allegedly foretold in 2025.

The prophet, who rose to fame in the wake of accurate prophecies in the past, has called on all to be watchful when it comes to their health.

Reactions to detection of Nipah virus

Netizens who have reacted to the news of the detection of the virus have expressed concern, with many wondering if this could lead to another worldwide lockdown. Others also prayed to God to avert any disaster that could bring troubles and death into the world.

Tiger-Lilly commented:

“So what’s the start date for the lockdown?”

Aris indicated:

“We've known about the Nipah virus for 30 years, and there are many deadly diseases from bats. Just don't touch bats.”

Love+Sunflowers wrote:

“I rebuke any outbreak in 2026 in Jesus’ name.”

Ariel Mso added:

“The Nipah virus has long existed. It is actually named after a place in Malaysia where it broke out due to a large pig farm built in that area in 1998.”

BassLad indicated:

“This is crazy because I had a dream last night where a disease wiped out most of Earth's population.”

Pastor shares end-times prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian preacher dropped a prophecy about when the world would end.

In a now-viral video, he noted that the world would end in 2028 and that no one would live beyond that year.

Ghanaians who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions. While some believed him, others did not.

