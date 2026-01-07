A video of the convenor, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, prophesying about events in 2026 has generated reactions

The popular man of God told his church members that an upcoming virus is likely to hit the world

Social media users who took to the comments section have shared varied opinions on the prophecy given by Prophet Amoako Attah

The founder of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has stirred controversy in the wake of his latest prophecy regarding events in the year 2026.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @ngosramedia1 showed the man of God predicting that another virus and disease would hit and the world before 2026 comes to a close.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah delivers a prophecy about a pending virus in 2025. Image source: Pastor Elvis Agyemang

In this vein, he cautioned members of his church and Ghanaians not to take their health for granted.

“I have said that 2026 is just like 2020. Because of that, don’t take your health for granted because, there must be a disease or a virus before the end of the year,” he said.

He further stated that the first three months of the year should be taken seriously.

Prophet Amoako Attah also claimed that he foresaw Ghanaians experiencing some earth tremors this year.

Amoako Attah’s recent prophecies

Prophet Amoako Attah has recently been in the spotlight following a series of incidents he allegedly foretold in 2025.

Prophet Amoako Atta trends over recent prophecies on Ghana and World News. Photo credit:@Apostle Francis Amoako Attah/Facebook

The first incident was the capture of the now-deposed Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, after the prophet spoke about a vision in which the leader was exiled and lost his presidency.

He also went viral after predicting that Ghana would experience market fires in early 2026. This prediction reportedly came to pass, with hundreds of traders at Kasoa losing their wares in a market fire outbreak.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Amoako Attah, which had generated a lot of reactions, was captioned:

“Another virus could emerge in 2026. The world must stay on alert about our health.” Global Seer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah (Prophetic Insight)

Netizens divided over Amoako Attah’s prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video greeted Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy about another virus with mixed reactions. While some believed him, others opined that he was fabricating stories.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Dear Lord, have mercy on us. The world lost millions of people to the coronavirus pandemic, and we cannot afford to face that again, especially this year.”

Mightymax added:

“If you normally watch DSTV News, you will know all these, so it’s no news.”

Play Rugby League Ghana commented:

“Thank you, sir, for the courage you gather to always allow yourself to be used by God to inform, guide, and direct the nation.”

