An apprentice’s day began on a painful note when her only GH¢200 was accidentally cut while she carefully trimmed a piece of cloth

She faced an unfortunate setback as the only money she had was ruined in the middle of her cloth-trimming task, leaving her momentarily heartbroken

The sad incident touched many Ghanaians, with messages of comfort pouring in and some kindhearted viewers offering to support her with cash

A young Ghanaian seamstress has captured online attention after a moment of misfortune was shared on social media.

Seamstress breaks down after accidentally slicing her only GH₵200 note. Image credit: Siempreverde22/Getty images, @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

In an X video circulating, the lady was seen sitting on the floor, crying as four onlookers stood nearby, trying to offer comfort. The clip has since sparked widespread reactions from users expressing empathy and concern.

According to one bystander, the apprentice had been carefully cutting fabric for a dress when her only GH¢200 note accidentally slipped under the scissors, splitting the currency in two.

The incident stresses the vulnerability of small-scale workers who rely on every cedi to manage daily expenses.

“The apprentice’s day started on a rough note as the only GH¢200 she had was accidentally cut while she was trimming a piece of cloth,” the post captioned by @cdrafrica read.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section to share support, offering advice and words of encouragement, while others reflected on the unpredictability of life and small mistakes that can carry big consequences.

What began as a normal workday quickly turned into a shared moment of empathy online, reminding everyone how even the smallest setbacks can impact lives and how community support can ease the sting.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to lady cutting into GH¢200

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following the seamstress's video, where she cried over the money she unintentionally destroyed.

Below are some interesting comments on the video.

@WMTwai wrote:

"This is so dumb, it's still legal tender, so why the tears?"

Slow wrote:

"Make her come for surgery."

@RiskPop shared:

"Rough starts normally bring good results."

@ebukanwed3 added:

"Starting the day like that would shake anyone. Stay strong!"

@dandegame1 wrote:

"Tape it, madam."

@2xnmore commented:

"Well tapped, but I haven’t seen that in a while."

@iam_ailes wrote:

"Oh, make her come for a new one, okay."

@MrLogicBa wrote:

"Text me her momo number, let me sort her out."

@_iamAdemola_D commented:

"I understand this girl's plight; if not, I would have to say she uses tape to join it together, but this is Ghana, where many people reject money for being taped."

@attab247 wrote:

"If you can get me her Momo number, I want to send her something."

The Bank of Ghana has been reacting to concerns over the cedi’s early-year depreciation. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Bank of Ghana downplays early cedi weakness

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Bank of Ghana has downplayed concerns over the cedi’s early-year depreciation.

Speaking at a press conference on January 28, Johnson Asiama said these fluctuations were not unusual and were driven by seasonal and speculative factors.

Asiama remarked on the currency at the 128th Monetary Policy Committee.

Source: YEN.com.gh