Agradaa is trending on social media after she made an appearance at the Amasaman High Court

This comes after she appeared at the court for the first time without a face covering

Netizens who thronged the comments section have shared varied opinions on the appearance of the embattled televangelist

Social media has been sent into a frenzy as embattled televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, made her appearance at the Amasaman High Court for her appeal hearing against her 15-year jail term without a face covering.

Videos making rounds on social media showed the moment she arrived at the court premises, dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and black skirt with a white headscarf, and was escorted by the prison guards as she alighted from the vehicle.

The usually outspoken televangelist uttered no words as she maintained a calm demeanour.

Netizens have meanwhile showered praise on the Ghana Prisons Service at Nsawam over the appearance of Agradaa.

A Facebook user, Francis Kennedy Ocloo, in a post highlighted her appearance and dressing, citing how she looked like a repentant individual.

"Agradaa's new look as she appears in court to continue on her appeal against the 15-year prison sentence. The white duku and shirt make her look like a repented soul."

Another user, Patrick Bonusu, also in response to the post, indicated that Agradaa was looking very pretty without makeup.

"She is looking very good though."

Mawukoenya Yawa Gomashie, another commenter, also indicated that the appearance of the embattled televangelist showed that she was being well taken care of.

"I think she is well taken care of. See how clean she looks."

Netizens who reacted to the post agreed, saying that Agradaa looks healthy and appeared to be in good hands during her time in prison.

Agradaa’s appearance in court

Since July 2025, when she was convicted and handed a 15-year sentence, Agradaa often showed up at the court premises without her face covered and maintained silence as she followed the guards into the court building for the court's ruling on her case.

She was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling today on the appeal by the founder of Heaven Way International Ministries.

Agradaa’s latest public appearance stirs reactions

Social media users have meanwhile reacted to Agradaa’s appearance in court.

Elikem Ahiawor stated:

"If this is really her, then she looks fine."

Belinda Sena Duku opined:

"Beautiful woman who made a wrong decision."

SageSir Brew stated:

"So the face we are used to is a painted one? Wow, I wouldn't have noticed her."

Agradaa gets emotional after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that something unusual happened as Agradaa showed up at the Amasaman High Court on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

This comes as she appeared to be shedding tears as she exited the court premises with the prison guards.

