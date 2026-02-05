Agradaa has made an appearance at the Amasaman High Court with a judgment expected to be delivered in her appeal against her 15-year sentence

In a video, the imprisoned televangelist arrived at the court premises for her latest hearing, showing her full face while in the custody of prison guards

Agradaa's latest appearance at the Amasaman High Court has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who saw footage of her current condition

Imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has courted attention by showing her identity during her appearance at the Amasaman High Court for her appeal hearing against her 15-year jail term.

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa.

However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence, and she has regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings with her face covered.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

Agradaa shows face during latest court appearance

In a video shared by Adom FM on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Agradaa was transported to the Amasaman High Court premises inside a white bus belonging to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling today on the appeal by the founder of Heaven Way International Ministries.

The embattled televangelist, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black skirt with a white headscarf, was escorted by the prison guards as she alighted from the vehicle.

Unlike her past court appearances, Agradaa appeared at the court premises without her face covered and maintained silence as she followed the guards into the court building for the court's ruling on her case.

Agradaa's latest public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Iammelchizedek commented:

"Why is she looking so fresh?"

braaah_coss wrote:

"It seems Mama is happy today. I guess she has received good news before heading to court."

Ms_huga said:

"This one that her face isn’t covered, is Mama coming home anaa?"

Its_steve3 wrote:

"So Agradaa be this? Eii."

Surefocusgh commented:

"Oh nice. I thought she became dark or she has finally been given a proper lotion 😂."

Agradaa gets emotional after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa got emotional after her appearance at the Amasaman High Court on January 21, 2026.

In a trending video, the imprisoned televangelist appeared to be shedding tears as she exited the premises with the prison guards.

Footage of Agradaa in her emotional state after the hearing triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who saw the social media clip.

