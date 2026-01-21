Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, was visibly emotional as she exited the Amasaman Circuit Court following her appearance for her 15-year jail term hearing on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry arrived at the court premises with heavy security escorting her.

Agradaa's appeal hearing case was adjourned to Thursday, February 5, 2026, after the televangelist's lawyers pleaded for a reduction in her sentence.

Why is televangelist Agradaa in prison?

Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist and her legal team appealed her 15-year sentence and appeared at the Amasaman High Court on December 4 for a hearing.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair and that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict. She also argued that the 15-year jail term was excessive.

Agradaa gets emotional after court appearance

In a TikTok video, Agradaa was spotted leaving the court premises in the custody of the Nsawam prison officers and her husband, Angel Asiamah, after her appeal hearing was adjourned.

The visibly emotional televangelist appeared to be shedding tears as she continuously cleaned her eyes with a handkerchief. Her lawyer walked beside her and offered words of comfort.

Agradaa, wearing a nose mask, looked down before boarding the prison's bus with the security officers.

