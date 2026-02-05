Prophet Nigel Gaisie drew praise on social media after a past prophecy about Nana Agradaa’s freedom resurfaced following news that her jail term had been drastically reduced

Nana Agradaa, who was sentenced to 15 years in July 2025 over fraud-related charges linked to her church, secured a successful appeal at the Amasaman High Court

A video from December 31, 2025, showed Nigel Gaisie predicting Agradaa’s release through a vision, a statement many followers now viewed as fulfilled

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has earned acclaim on social media after a prophecy he made about Nana Agradaa’s freedom appeared to have been fulfilled.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Praised After Prophecy on Nana Agradaa’s Freedom Comes To Pass

Nana Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after a three-year trial for allegedly defrauding members of her church.

She was accused of taking large sums of money from church attendees under the guise of 'doubling' those amounts.

After she was jailed, the televangelist launched an appeal at the Amasaman High Court.

On February 5, 2026, news emerged that the controversial preacher’s appeal was successful, and her sentence had been reduced from 15 years to 12 calendar months with time served.

That ensured that Nana Agradaa would be released by July 2026, sparking jubilation from her fans and loved ones.

Nigel Gaisie’s Nana Agradaa prophecy surfaces

After the news of Nana Agradaa’s impending freedom surfaced, a video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesying her release has gone viral online.

In the video, recorded on December 31, 2025, the man of God said he had a vision in which the controversial televangelist had been freed.

He said he was not sure when or how this would come to pass, only that it was going to happen.

“I saw Agradaa released. I don't know how it's going to happen. On 22nd December, I was sleeping, and the Lord carried me into a vision. And I heard it on the radio that they were announcing that she had been released.

“So when I was about to wake up from my vision, I saw white handkerchiefs. I don't know when, I don't know how, but as a prophet of the Lord, who sayeth and it cometh to pass, I have seen spiritually that Agradaa has been released, and we pray that the word of the Lord would come to pass,” he said.

The Facebook video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy is below.

