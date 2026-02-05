Televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, would be a free woman in a few months.

This follows the Amasaman High Court ruling on the appeal filed by her lawyers against her 15-year jail sentence.

The Amasaman High Court reduces televangelist Agradaa’s 15-year jail sentence to one year after her appeal hearing on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Photo source: @atinkatv, @originalagradaa, @adom1063fm

Agradaa was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding her congregants of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa.

However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence, and she appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings with her face covered.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa claimed the trial process was unfair, the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and the jail term was excessive.

Agradaa's sentence reduced after appeal

Following her appearance at the court on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Agradaa's 15-year sentence was reduced to one year.

She was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

The revised sentence, effective from her conviction on July 3, 2025, means the founder of the Heaven Way International Ministry will serve a total of one year in prison.

In an interview with the media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer confirmed the judgment in the appeal case.

He noted that he and his legal team had initially hoped the judge would dismiss the full 15-year jail term handed to his client in 2025.

The Instagram video of Agradaa's lawyer speaking after the court's ruling is below:

Following the reduction of Agradaa's sentence, there has been a lot of discussion on social media about the court's decision. Many have wondered about the reasoning behind the court's decision.

Why court reduced Agradaa's 15-year sentence

Sharing his thoughts on the decision and the subsequent social media debate, private legal practitioner Noah E. Tetteh has stated that the court acted within its rights and had not faltered.

