TikTok influencer Agradaaba Gyemeso has shared a viral video of himself celebrating what he describes as a victory over the opponent of Evangelist Mama Pat

He used the video to announce the court’s decision to reduce an earlier 15-year sentence handed down to Mama Pat to a 12-month custodial term

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts and reactions to the court’s decision to reduce the earlier sentence

Agradaaba Gyemeso, a popular Ghanaian TikToker and a friend of Agradaa, has shared a video celebrating what he describes as one of the happiest moments of his life.

According to the TikTok influencer, the reduction of the original sentence of embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, to a 12-month custodial term by the Amasaman High Court on February 5, 2026, was the work of the Lord.

The self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua was imprisoned in 2025 after she was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of defrauding by false pretense and engaging in charlatanic advertisement.

The court, however, reviewed the sentence after determining that the original 15-year jail term was harsh and excessive given the circumstances of the case.

Reacting to the news, Agradaaba Gyemeso shared a video of himself in jubilant mood, thanking God for what he believes is a miracle and an answered prayer.

“I thank God Almighty and everyone who has supported Evangelist Mama Pat since the beginning of the case. Children of Heaven Way Chapel should know that our victory is finally here.”

“In a very short time, our mother will be released and will come to join us. I encourage everyone to continue praying, because the battle is not over until she finally walks out of the prison walls.”

Reaction to reduction of Agradaa's jail term

Madepa Bernice commented:

"Aw, We thank God. I am so happy for her. God bless Angel Asiama for his immeasurable support"

Mama Salo said:

"I have goosebumps all over my body. Thank you Abba Father. This is great news."

Queen Mina noted:

"We are all sinners, so her sins must be forgiven. I know she will be a different person this time around and she will win more souls for Christ."

Scores of people have taken to the comment section of the video to share their reactions on the news of the reduction of Mama Pat's custodial term from 15-years to 12 calendar months. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Lawyer explains why Agradaa’s sentence was reduced

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, lawyer Richard Asare Baffour had clarified that the court reviewed Nana Agradaa’s sentence after determining that the original 15-year jail term was harsh and excessive given the circumstances of the case.

He explained that although the court upheld Agradaa’s conviction for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence, it exercised its discretion to vary the sentence to a 12-month custodial term, stating that a 15-year sentence with hard labour was disproportionate to the offence.

