A Ghanaian man expressed his disappointment in the Amasaman High Court for drastically reducing Agradaa's sentence

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the court delivered its ruling on Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail sentence

The man suggested that the sentence could have been reduced to either five or ten years, considering Agradaa's track record

A Ghanaian man who claims Agradaa's bodyguards once attacked him expressed dissatisfaction over the significant reduction of her jail sentence from 15 years to one year.

The man said he was attacked in 2020 by Patrick Asiedua's bodyguards and showed the bloodstained clothes from the incident. He said that he was keeping the clothes as his evidence.

In a video on X, the man recounted that he was beaten after a woman who claimed to have been duped by Agradaa approached her for information.

He indicated that after he responded to the woman, Agradaa's bodyguards assaulted him. They later told him that he was beaten because he attempted to help the woman.

The man said he does not see a reason for the court to drastically reduce Agradaa's sentence. He suggested that the judge had handed her a five or ten-year sentence instead of the drastic reduction.

He stated that considering Agradaa's reduced jailterm, she would return to do even worse.

Reactions to Agradaa's new sentencing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Vimhype_ said:

"Did he take the case to court the moment it happened? If not, why is he showing us this now? What does he want to achieve? Let's be serious someone attacked you and you couldn't report or arrest the person all this time."

@cracckman wrote:

"Social media accusation is no accusation. If you have any case, you should have reported it to the appropriate authorities."

@iam_BANAgh said:

"When the prosecutors were looking for witnesses to testify in court, y’all were hiding. Now that she’s getting out, what should we do with this information."

@kwekuanansigh wrote:

"This is why the law exists. When they call for witnesses and such you guys never go now you want use sentiments lock the woman up. The law no dey work like that. Mtchew. You guy are part of the reason she's gonna be out soon."

@psy_rus said:

"Did he go to testify when they called? If not, then he’s wasting our time."

@ImSage05 wrote:

"Let it go, bro."

@LexMccarty said:

"You people make the woman rest."

@chrisk7732 wrote:

"Ei Ghana 15 years to 1 aba like do am 5yrs mpo ee."

@princeplang said:

"Greed for money landed you there."

@Otumfoc_Nana wrote:

"You could report when she was arrested, now you dey come talk."

@Maxin_check said:

"The ruling is a slap on the face of all her victims."

Agradaa makes first public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, made her first public appearance after she secured victory in her appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

In a video, Agradaa was seen leaving the courtroom with her legal team, husband Angel Asiamah, and prison guards.

The televangelist was visibly emotional as she was escorted to an awaiting vehicle for her transportation back to the Nsawam Female Prison, where she will serve the remainder of her new one-year jail term until her release.

