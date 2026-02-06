Obaa Cee has caused a stir in the wake of her reaction regarding the decision by the court to give Agradaa a reduced sentence

This happened as she thanked God for the verdict and showered praises on Nigel Gaisie for foretelling the outcome of the case

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ruling

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Obaa Cee has rejoiced over the ruling by the Amasaman High Court to reduce Agradaa’s jail term from 15 years to 12 months.

A now-viral video showed her in an elated mood, celebrating the news that Agradaa would be released soon.

Social media personality Obaa Cee thanks Nigel Gaisie as Agradaa gets a reduced sentence. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, @Fancis Kennedy Ocloo/Facebook, @obaapaceetv/TikTok

Reacting to the ruling, Obaa Cee singled out Prophet Nigel Gaisie for praise, indicating that his 31st Watch Night prophecy about the embattled evangelist had come to pass.

She expressed astonishment that an amount of GH¢1,000 could lead to Agradaa being jailed for 15 years.

Details of Agradaa's reduced sentence

The Amasaman High Court judge, Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, in his judgment, said the severity of the sentence was disproportionate to the offence committed.

He raised issues with the original ruling that Agradaa did not show any remorse for the offence, stating there was enough evidence to show that the preacher demonstrated remorse.

He warned that his ruling was not tied to any prophecy, hence the need for prophets in the country to be circumspect.

Accra Circuit Court gives Nana Agradaa a reduced sentence after she was convicted of fraud and charlatanistic advertisement. Image credit: @originalagrada, tinanewsgh

The father of Agradaa, on his part, also praised the court for its decision to reduce his daughter's sentence to 12 months.

He commended Angel Asiamah, husband of Agradaa, for his loyalty and for standing by the embattled evangelist in times of difficulty.

Nana Agradaa was accused of advertising her money-doubling abilities and jailed on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The video had generated over 1,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

Reactions to Obaa Cee on Agradaa's ruling

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the reduced sentence handed to Agradaa.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"We thank God. All I can say is that I hope Agradaa has learned a valuable lesson and will know how to behave when she is released. I also thank God for intervening because not many expected the sentence to move from 15 years to 12 months."

The Man from Omdurman added:

"I don't know why people are happy for Agradaa. Owudini."

mämä~J̌äÿ opined:

"Obaa Cee will finish all our food before leaving."

Jennifer Kyerewaa opined:

"We thank God, we thank God, we thank God."

Rita Afriyie added:

"Obaa Cee, we are happy. Sofo, you did well."

winnie_kuu wrote:

"This homecoming will be bigger than a president's welcome."

