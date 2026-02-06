Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Says He Gets Next to Nothing From Offerings: “I Starve My Kids to Pay Bills”
People

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Says He Gets Next to Nothing From Offerings: “I Starve My Kids to Pay Bills”

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Prophet Nigel Gaisie addressed claims that pastors make huge money, explaining in a Facebook Live that the church operates at a loss, not as a profit-making entity
  • During the live interview, he shared that offerings had drastically reduced after COVID, estimating a 7% drop, and clarified that the church gives out more than it receives
  • Gaisie shared personal sacrifices, saying he sometimes starved his children to pay church bills, emphasising that the church’s work and members’ care come before personal comfort

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has addressed widespread claims that pastors earn enormous sums from their congregants, insisting that much of the perception is far from reality.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, church financial transparency, pastors and money, COVID impact on church offerings, sacrifices of religious leaders, community support by churches, Facebook Live interview, spiritual leaders challenges, true cost of running a church
Prophet Nigel Gaisie clarifies that churches are not profit-making organisations, and that offering earnings do not match the bills he pays. Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie/Facebook
Source: Facebook

In a Facebook Live session with Radio Gold 90.5 FM, the prominent spiritual leader took the opportunity to clarify how his church operates.

"Every Sunday we give free food to members," Prophet Gaisie explained, emphasising the church’s commitment to service over profit. "The money we give out is more than what we get back, so most of the claims that pastors are making money is simply ignorance. The church is not a profit-making organisation."

Read also

Agradaa's church to host an all-white service over founder's reduced sentence, appeals to Ghanaians

Watch the Facebook live below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigel Gaisie shares struggle as a Prophet

He did not shy away from sharing the personal sacrifices he makes to ensure the church runs smoothly.

"Do you know how much offering we make on Sunday? After COVID, it has drastically changed. On a scale of 10%, it has dropped by 7%," he said.

The prophet added;

"I sometimes starve my kids to pay church bills because the church is my first love. It is our heartbeat. And you want to satisfy the congregants. That ignorant talk, I don’t know where they are coming from."

Prophet Gaisie also noted that his faith in God ensures that pastors are taken care of when their work is done with sincerity and dedication.

He urged members of the public to understand the realities of running a church, stressing that generosity within the congregation often flows back into community support and charitable efforts rather than into personal gain.

Read also

Lawyer dismisses claims that Agradaa's imprisonment will affect her ministry

The Facebook live, which has gone viral online, has sparked conversations across social media, with many praising the transparency and dedication of the prophet, while others reflect on the pressures religious leaders face in balancing spiritual duties with family responsibilities.

Ghanaians react to Nigel Gaisie’s interview

Netizens and admirers have thronged the comment sections, sharing their views and personal encounters with the man of God.

Below are some of the most interesting reactions to the interview.

Hannah Huckshilla wrote:

"The fearless prophet."

Abbey Emmanuel shared:

"My covering.Great prophet. The prophetic is real."

Naa Koshie shared:

"The Prophetic Titan for a reason!!! Live long, my father."
Nigel Gaisie, Detty December prophecy, Prophetic Hill Chapel, Ghana entertainment events, failed prophecy, mass casualties warning, accountability for prophets, Ebo Noah
Prophet Nigel Gaisie sparks outrage online after his Detty December prophecy failed to materialise. Image credit: ProphetNigelGaisie
Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie's December prophecy fails

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie stirred outrage after a prophecy he gave about December 2025 activities failed to materialise.

The man of God warned ahead of Ghana's popular Detty December festivities that he had foreseen mass casualties at entertainment events.

Gaisie had urged organisers, security agencies, and patrons to be vigilant, but no disaster occurred, sparking major backlash on social media.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Us visa Bumpy johnson Chad boyce Mtn ghana Jamie lissow