Prophet Nigel Gaisie addressed claims that pastors make huge money, explaining in a Facebook Live that the church operates at a loss, not as a profit-making entity

During the live interview, he shared that offerings had drastically reduced after COVID, estimating a 7% drop, and clarified that the church gives out more than it receives

Gaisie shared personal sacrifices, saying he sometimes starved his children to pay church bills, emphasising that the church’s work and members’ care come before personal comfort

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has addressed widespread claims that pastors earn enormous sums from their congregants, insisting that much of the perception is far from reality.

In a Facebook Live session with Radio Gold 90.5 FM, the prominent spiritual leader took the opportunity to clarify how his church operates.

"Every Sunday we give free food to members," Prophet Gaisie explained, emphasising the church’s commitment to service over profit. "The money we give out is more than what we get back, so most of the claims that pastors are making money is simply ignorance. The church is not a profit-making organisation."

Nigel Gaisie shares struggle as a Prophet

He did not shy away from sharing the personal sacrifices he makes to ensure the church runs smoothly.

"Do you know how much offering we make on Sunday? After COVID, it has drastically changed. On a scale of 10%, it has dropped by 7%," he said.

The prophet added;

"I sometimes starve my kids to pay church bills because the church is my first love. It is our heartbeat. And you want to satisfy the congregants. That ignorant talk, I don’t know where they are coming from."

Prophet Gaisie also noted that his faith in God ensures that pastors are taken care of when their work is done with sincerity and dedication.

He urged members of the public to understand the realities of running a church, stressing that generosity within the congregation often flows back into community support and charitable efforts rather than into personal gain.

The Facebook live, which has gone viral online, has sparked conversations across social media, with many praising the transparency and dedication of the prophet, while others reflect on the pressures religious leaders face in balancing spiritual duties with family responsibilities.

Nigel Gaisie's December prophecy fails

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie stirred outrage after a prophecy he gave about December 2025 activities failed to materialise.

The man of God warned ahead of Ghana's popular Detty December festivities that he had foreseen mass casualties at entertainment events.

Gaisie had urged organisers, security agencies, and patrons to be vigilant, but no disaster occurred, sparking major backlash on social media.

