Prophet Nigel Gaisie argued that politics and prophecy were inseparable, stressing that nation-building could not happen without spiritual guidance and political insight

Addressing church finances, Gaisie shared that offerings were insufficient to make any pastor wealthy, explaining that he often went above and beyond to provide food at every service

Gaisie admitted that he sometimes sacrificed personal needs to fund church bills and activities, emphasising that the house of God was his priority

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, has addressed questions about the continuity of his political prophecies.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie opens up on why he cannot cease giving political prophecies. Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In an interview with RadioGold on February 6, 2026, he emphasised the inextricable link between politics and the church.

"You can’t divorce politics from the church. It has always been like that. Even in heaven, there is politics," Gaisie explained.

He added;

"You can't talk about nation building without talking politics."

Watch the Facebook live below.

Churches do not make profits - Nigel Gaisie

Addressing allegations that pastors profit excessively from their members, Gaisie clarified the church’s approach.

"Every Sunday we give free food to members," he shared during a Facebook Live session with RadioGold 90.5 FM.

"The money we give out is more than what we get back, so most of the claims about pastors making money are ignorant talk. The church is not a profit-making organisation."

The prophet also spoke about personal sacrifices to sustain the ministry.

"Sometimes I starve my kids to pay church bills because the church is my first love. It is our heartbeat. To satisfy the congregants, we prioritise service over comfort," he said.

He noted that offerings have dropped significantly since the pandemic, with collection levels reducing by 7% on a 10% scale.

Gaisie concluded by highlighting the divine balance in ministry:

"When you do it right, God has a way of taking care of pastors."

Ghanaians react to Nigel Gaisie’s interview

Netizens and admirers have thronged the comment sections, sharing their views and personal encounters with the man of God.

Below are some of the most interesting reactions to the interview.

Evans Kpormegbe wrote:

"No question is too hard for him to answer, oooo, I like your confidence, prophet."

Andrews Ayensu added:

"I remember one time I got broke to the extent that I inboxed Prophet and told him I'm hungry, I need only 30 cedis for that evening. He gave me 100 cedis. I was surprised, I tired again, and he still gave me money. God bless you for that."

Hannah Huckshilla wrote:

"The fearless prophet."

Abbey Emmanuel shared:

"My covering.Great prophet. The prophetic is real."

Naa Koshie shared:

"The Prophetic Titan for a reason!!! Live long, my father."

Prophet Kofi Oduro warns his fellow church leaders to stay away from political prophecies. Photo credit: Kofi Oduro

Source: Facebook

