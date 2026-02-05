The popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped an unexpected prophecy for Wontumi ahead of the NPP National Chairman race

This comes after the politician officially announced his bid for the position, days after the party held their primaries to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 election

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media as they wonder how the businessman will win despite battling legal cases in court

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has shared a prophecy for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Wontumi, ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s National Chairman election.

Wontumi announces bid for Npp Chairman position

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Wontumi declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman in the party's forthcoming national executive elections.

The CEO of Wontumi Radio/TV disclosed his readiness, explaining that the decision was taken after consulting God and seeking advice from party elders.

He described himself as a proper grassroots figure whose ambition is geared toward restoring confidence, empowering supporters of the party, and positioning the NPP to wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

"A leader who is a grassroots personified, who values every member from our elders to the youthful allies, and who is willing to make the ultimate sacrifices for the party," he wrote

"I, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), having consulted my Maker and sought the counsel of party elders, hereby declare my intention to serve as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. I do so not for personal ambition, but to strengthen, rebuild, and unite our great party," he added.

"The road ahead will demand vision, courage, and unwavering determination. Leadership at this moment requires bravery, the courage to stand firm, make difficult decisions, and be willing to lose everything if necessary for the NPP. We are ready. We are organised. We are built for the battle ahead," he added.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops prophecy for Wontumi

Speaking to journalists in a video that has since gone viral, Prophet Nigel Gaisie shared a vision he had about Wontumi, who is currently battling legal cases in court.

“As of yesterday, what I have seen is that Wontumi will be their next NPP National Chairman. If God gives him a long life, he should, and he will, be their next national chairman,” he declared.

He further disclosed that God has, through vision, shown him who will become Ghana's next president in 2029. In his words, he said:

“I know who, by the mercies of God, will be the next President of Ghana, but time is a factor, and I'm believing in God, so when the time is due, I will publicly announce it to the nation.”

Watch the Instagram video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie making the prophecy below:

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Wontumi sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Nigel Gaisie released the prophecy about Chairman Wontumi.

Musi Dazzie wrote:

“I bet you he will lose.”

Kwami Ansah wrote:

“You, these prophets again.”

Debby wrote:

“What happened to Prophet ElBernard is not enough to put a stop to these prophesy thing, erh.”

Joana Gyan wrote:

“I miss Dampare already. All these prophets would have been arrested by now.”

