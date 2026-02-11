A Ghanaian man has advised Internal Security Service applicants to fully understand the high-tech online platform used for the aptitude test before opening the site

He recommended a software that allows applicants to practice how the official system works, helping them avoid accidental submission of incomplete work

He stressed that mastering the platform is crucial, as those unable to navigate it risk losing recruitment opportunities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has urged youth who have applied for the Internal Security Service (ISS) recruitment to familiarise themselves with the online aptitude test platform.

Aptitude Test: Man Shares Software to Help Candidates Practice and Complete Exam Smoothly, Details

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared recently, the man, identified as Abora Agyeman, explained that understanding the system is essential for anyone seeking success with the respective services.

According to him, many applicants have lost potential recruitment opportunities because the platform automatically submits incomplete work when certain rules are not followed.

He elaborated that any unusual movement, rule violation, or inactivity might be interpreted as an attempt to cheat, leading the system to record the test as finished, even if the answers are incomplete.

“Not knowing how the platform operates can cost you your chance. The system doesn’t wait, and once it submits unfinished work, your score is affected immediately,” he said.

Man recommends applicants practice with AutoProtor

To address this, the man recommended a specialised software, AutoProtor App, that mimics the actual test system.

This, according to him, allows applicants to practice positioning themselves during the exam, understand the flow of questions, and learn what actions to avoid.

He emphasised that repeated practice helps candidates submit completed work without facing technical interruptions.

“By using this software, applicants can anticipate the platform’s behaviour, manage time efficiently, and ensure their submissions are fully completed. It’s not just about knowledge; it’s also about mastering the system,” he explained.

Already, some candidates have shared complaints online about losing valuable marks due to automatic submissions.

The man’s advice comes as a proactive measure to help future applicants safeguard their efforts and improve their chances of recruitment.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to the software recommendation

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their views on the video guiding applicants for the Internal Security Services. Below are some interesting comments.

Charles wrote:

"Great info."

@❤️💙Adwoa Ba Kwadwo❤️💙 shared:

"All this be formalities if u get authentic protocol all this nor dey hia Enor be Ghana we dey 😂😂."

AS IF THEY LOVE YOU wrote:

"But I learnt that when you visit the portal, it will direct you to the website anaa."

Immigration officer offers clarity on aptitude test

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Social media has gone agog in the wake of the statements from the Ghana Immigration Service regarding the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

This comes after the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, on Tuesday, February 10, offered guidance on the rules when it comes to writing the aptitude test.

Shedding light on the exams, Superintendent Henry Boakye opened up on the reasons that could lead to a prospective applicant being disqualified.

Source: YEN.com.gh