The Ghanaian Immigration Service has offered clarity on the second phase of its ongoing aptitude test for prospective applicants

This comes after it warned that a person who moves their face from the screen at the time of writing the exam could be disqualified

Netizens who took to the comments section of the viral video have shared their views on the ongoing GIS recruitment process

Social media has gone agog after statements by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) about the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

This comes after the Public Affairs Department of GIS, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, offered guidance on the rules when it comes to writing the aptitude test.

The Ghana Immigration Service offers guidelines for its ongoing aptitude test amid concerns by prospective applicants. Photo credit: Ghana Immigration/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shedding light on the exams, Superintendent Henry Boakye opened up on the reasons that could lead to a prospective applicant being disqualified.

He explained that applicants are not supposed to swivel their heads or move their faces away from the screen when writing the aptitude test.

He added that most of the time, some people attempt to violate the rules by setting up another laptop alongside them to copy answers.

"So the idea is that you don't have to swivel your head. I mean, if you set up your computer and then you try to set up another computer beside the main computer that you are writing your exams on, the temptation of trying to swivel your head or turn your head 360 to look for answers on the other computer means that you have violated the rules of the examination, and definitely you will be disqualified."

Superintendent Boakye indicated that in situations where a person would need to make calculations in order to arrive at an answer, they should ensure that their paper is right beside them to avoid moving their face from the screen.

"So whatever paper or calculator is beside you, make sure that your eyes are looking straight into the camera so that you don't take your eyes off it. So it must be beside your computer."

He also advised that the aptitude test should be taken on a laptop, just as required, to avoid any issues.

Disgruntled applicants make a special appeal to the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, over the GIS aptitude test. Photo credit: Hon Mubarak Muntaka/Facebook, @Ghana Immigration Service/Facebook

Source: UGC

GIS applicants share frustration over aptitude test

A young man and his friends have already raised objections over the aptitude test after he encountered some challenges when he was unable to finish.

The young man then pleaded with Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the challenge so that he and his friends could retake the aptitude test.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to rules for GIS aptitude test

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the clarity offered by the Ghana Immigration Service.

@Ray stated:

"Can you do what you're explaining?"

Nii Komey IV indicated:

"But how can you do rough work while your eyes are looking into the camera?"

ØBÎÂA B3DIDÎ opined:

"We look on the screen, bow our heads to solve questions, not look straight at the camera. Can you solve questions while looking straight forward, sir?"

Daddy's added:

"I'm done writing mine, and it is not possible to do rough work."

Brother of El-Wak victim rejects military slot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the brother of Priscilla Afia Larbi, one of the El-Wak Stadium stampede victims, had turned down the chance to become a soldier.

He explained that he did not meet the requirements for the Ghana Armed Forces and would not take that opportunity, stating that his little sister would be more suitable.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh