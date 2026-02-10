Bayern Munich fans were left stunned after club icon Franck Ribery was unexpectedly named in the controversial Epstein files

Ribery’s legal team has hit back strongly, dismissing the reports as “fake news” and threatening legal action

Despite the explosive nature of the Epstein files, no formal accusations or criminal charges have been made against many of the public figures

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery’s name surfaced among hundreds of well-known figures referenced in the newly released Epstein files.

The disclosure has triggered widespread debate online, largely due to the sheer scale of the material made public.

According to Bavarian Football Works, the release includes more than 2,000 videos and roughly 180,000 images linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted offender whose network has remained a subject of global scrutiny.

It is crucial to stress that the appearance of a name in these documents does not automatically imply guilt. Many of the individuals mentioned have not been formally accused, charged, or linked to any criminal conduct connected to Epstein.

At this point, the files are being viewed as a raw data dump rather than a legal judgment or confirmation of wrongdoing.

Despite this, the mention of Ribery, a revered figure at Bayern Munich and a former France international, sparked immediate reactions, particularly given his standing in world football.

The situation prompted a swift and forceful response from his legal team, who rejected any suggestion of impropriety.

Brusa Carlo Alberto, Ribery’s lawyer, firmly denied the claims and described the reports as completely false. He made it clear that legal steps would be taken to protect his client’s reputation and that of his family, as stated by the Bavarian Football Works.

“This is fake news. I will act in my role as Mr. Ribery’s lawyer and pursue all necessary legal measures to sanction those responsible for spreading this false information, which represents a serious attack on my client’s dignity and that of his family.”

His comments were shared publicly and widely circulated by football-focused social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the wider context of the Epstein files adds another layer of complexity. The documents reportedly contain explicit and sensitive details involving numerous public figures across politics, business, and entertainment.

Whether any of this information will lead to official investigations or legal proceedings remains uncertain.

Authorities and government agencies have yet to indicate how they intend to handle the material, and it is still unclear which elements, if any, will be deemed actionable.

For now, much of the content exists in a legal and ethical grey area, with Carlo Alberto ready to protect the dignity of the former, who won multiple titles with Bayern Munich and Marseille, according to Transfermarkt.

