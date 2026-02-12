Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie has been appointed as the Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, taking over from Eunice Biritwum

The energy transition expert brings experience in business development and strategic management, with notable achievements at BOST

Her appointment has been celebrated by former colleagues and public officials, who praised her leadership and contributions to the sector

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie has been appointed as the new Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission.

In a press statement dated February 11, 2026, the commission said she would take over from Eunice Biritwum.

Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie is appointed as the Acting Executive Secretary of Ghana's Energy Commission. Photo credit: Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Serwaa Bondzie brings to her new role over 15 years of experience in energy transition, business development, and strategic management.

The commission stated that she was recognised for driving innovation and creating industry leaders in the field, as well as her service to the broader public.

"Recognised for driving innovation and sustainability, she has led initiatives that establish organisations as industry leaders and improve public service delivery," portions of the statement read.

"Her ability to connect technical and commercial functions has consistently advanced operational excellence, profitability and long-term value," it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie's professional experience

Before this appointment, she worked in several executive positions, including pioneering the trading desk of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

While at BOST, Serwaa Bondzie led the design of a fuel trading system that reportedly generated $20 million in profit within two years and enhanced operational efficiency.

Aside from this, she is also credited with expanding Ghana’s strategic petroleum reserves from four weeks to 12 weeks between 2014 and 2016.

This move reportedly strengthened national energy security, earning her the BOST Leadership and Dedication Award in 2015 for her achievement at the state institution.

Earlier in her career, Serwaa Bondzie managed multimillion-dollar engineering projects for TechInsights Canada, where she delivered projects on schedule and to high-quality standards for international clients.

She also worked at Radio Gold, one of the pioneering privately owned radio stations in Ghana, in the early days of her professional career.

Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie's educational background

The newly appointed acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission holds an MSc in Public Policy from the University of Bath in England.

In 2013, she graduated from Henley Business School at the University of Reading in the UK with an MBA in International Business and Strategy.

For her undergraduate studies, Serwaa Bondzie graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2009 with a BSc in Information and Communication Technology.

After earning her first degree at GIMPA in 2009, she enrolled at Algonquin College, located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, where she was awarded a Graduate Diploma in Project Management.

Serwaa Bondzie, who hails from Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, is an old girl of St. Louis Girls' High School, class of 2004.

Colleagues celebrate Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie's appointment

Following the announcement of Serwaa Bondzie's appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, some of her former colleagues and friends took to social media to congratulate her.

Alhassan Suhuyini, who is the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and MP for Tamale South, took to his Facebook page to congratulate the woman he worked closely with in the past at Radio Gold.

See Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook post below:

"Mampong ObroniMaame Serwaa Bondzie, a soul sister Radio Gold gave me and my family. We’re proud of you! Congratulations," he wrote.

Richmond Rockson, the spokesperson and head of communication at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Ghana, also congratulated her on his Facebook page.

"Congratulations Maame Serwaa Bondzie!" he wrote.

Senior Mikdad, the former senior political and commercial advisor at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Accra, also celebrated her on his Facebook page.

"Dear Maame Serwaa Bondzie, CONGRATULATIONS on your new assignment. Your stupendous experience in the Energy Transition ecosystem coupled with your business and strategic management acumen makes with you a perfect fit for the Reset Agenda at Energy Commission. More support for footsoldiers as you always do on the quiet. Wishing you success, boss."

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, urges President John Mahama to reshuffle his ministers. Photo credit: Frank Annor-Dompreh & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Minority demands ministerial reshuffle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had called on President John Mahama to reshuffle his ministers over what they perceived as poor accountability.

This demand was made after two ministers failed to appear before Parliament to answer questions about their sectors, prompting outrage from key figures among the Minority.

Source: YEN.com.gh