Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) have started a strike to protest changes to their service variation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

Joy News reported that the nationwide strike began on February 4 at the University of Ghana.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana are striking over conditions of service. Credit: DESMOND KWANDE/AFP via Getty Images

Joy News reported that the workers held a press conference to declare the strike.

The strike is in response to concerns over the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s recent adjustments to conditions of service for senior university staff, which they describe as unilateral and detrimental to staff welfare.

The association said the changes made were done without consultation.

It is also striking because it says the Government failed to pay arrears of salaries and other allowances spanning four years of upgrading of National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) into a full-fledged university, University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) despite numerous correspondences, meetings, and assurances.

It further said the government failed to pay five months of tier two contributions to its members' fund managers.

"Our tier two contributions are our heartbeat since that is the only money we can invest now to improve our retirement income, which we will live on after working our whole lives for the country."

The strike is expected to disrupt academic and administrative activities, including lectures, examinations, and other operations across universities.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana last went on strike on September 16, 2024.

What are striking staff demanding?

The association has called for immediate engagement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and relevant government bodies to address their concerns and restore confidence in the management of staff conditions of service.

Until a resolution is reached, universities nationwide are likely to experience significant disruptions.

Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana says it has no choice but to strike.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana President, Isaac Donkoh, said the government had left the union with no choice because of its grievances.

"We do not compromise on anything that will cause the delay in remitting our contributions to our Fund Managers for subsequent investment.

"We would like to state that we do not take delight in embarking on industrial actions because we know the consequences it has on us and the economy. However, we must be treated with fairness and respect."

Previous strikes by university workers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana disrupted activities in public universities after a strike lasting about a month.

The union and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana both went on strike from January 17, 2024, to February 9, 2024, affecting teaching and learning.

They wanted the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions with interest from February to December 2023, as per rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766.

The striking unions said they were also upset with the policy of cancelling their overtime allowances, which the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had later reversed.

