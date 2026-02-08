Azerbaijani content creator Davud Akhundzada was confronted by a local tour guide while filming in James Town, Accra

The guide accused him of recording in restricted areas without community permission, urging him to visit the Tourist Information Centre

Davud later posted the encounter on TikTok with a caption many Ghanaians found offensive, sparking backlash online

A local Ghanaian tour guide confronted a popular Azerbaijani content creator, Davud Akhundzada, while he was filming parts of James Town in Accra, Ghana.

Davud Akhundzada recently arrived in the West African country on a tourist visa. He has been touring major parts of the country, including the Black Star Square and the famous Makola Market, documenting his experiences on camera.

While at James Town, an unidentified man, claiming to be a tour guide in the area, approached the Azerbaijani content creator to question why he was filming the community without the permission of the locals.

According to the local tour guide, there are specific locations within James Town that are restricted to tourists. He added that the particular area Davud Akhundzada was filming fell within that restricted zone.

The guide explained that the people of James Town do not like being filmed or photographed, insisting that the Azerbaijani content creator must respect their culture.

He consequently asked him to visit the Tourist Information Centre in James Town to get the needed assistance for his activities within the area.

"Excuse me, you can't set cameras around here when you get to a certain point. You need to come to the Tourist Information Centre, then you get someone from here to assist you to make your videos around here. People don't like photos here, people don't like videos... so when you come here, you need to respect our culture," he said.

Davud Akhundzada explained that he did not intend to disrespect the culture of the people. He added that he had heard James Town is a historical place and only wanted to mingle with the locals at the beach.

Following the confrontation, Davud Akhundzada shared the video on his TikTok page with a caption that many Ghanaians found offensive and untrue.

"Getting harassed in the most dangerous part of Accra, Ghana," he wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians blast Davud Akhundzada over his caption

Ghanaian netizens, incensed by Davud Akhundzada's caption of the video showing his encounter with the local tour guide at James Town, thronged the comment sections to criticise him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@_Regina__bae__ said:

"He told you politely you all should learn to respect people’s privacy not everyone likes it. He told you can’t make videos there you should have quietly respected him."

@akuavee03 also said:

"He never harassed u, he even approached in a nice way, they have rules, and doesn’t want u to film there, so u have to respect that, he never harassed you!!!!"

@George Horace commented:

"Please try and understand him.. and I think you owe him an apology.. he is doing that because people can come there and film/capture the negative parts of the community.. and speaking of authority.. an African man is a born king and always will be and he doesn't look like he is asking for money.. I like what you do but I don't support you on this one."

