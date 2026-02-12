Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has broken her silence on the alleged flop of the highlife legend, Daddy Lumba's burial rite in Kumasi

In a TikTok video, she fired Papa Shee for reportedly leading a revolution in the award-winning singer's family, despite not being a member

Christiana Awuni’s reaction to the whole controversy surrounding Lumba’s funeral has triggered social media users to drop comments

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has added her voice to the ongoing controversy surrounding the death and funeral of Daddy Lumba, blasting Papa Shee, a self-proclaimed family friend of the singer.

Following the death of the highlife artist on Saturday, July 26, 2025 and the subsequent one-week observation ceremony, which took place on August 30, a dispute ensued between his family members.

Amid the controversy, one of the leading voices behind the first wife of Lumba was Papa Shee. He was seen in videos supporting Akosua Serwaa (Team Legal Wives) through her court battles.

While some Ghanaians praised his support, others also accused him of allegedly being behind the scandal in Lumba's family.

Christiana Awuni blasts Shee over Lumba’s funeral

Speaking in a recent interview on Aluta FM, Christina Awuni expressed disbelief that Papa Shee was reportedly involved in Daddy Lumba's family affairs.

“If not for Ghana, I never knew someone who is not part of a family could lead a revolution over the death of someone he is not blood related to,” she said.

According to the actress, she has learnt a lot of lessons from the family dispute of the legend, but she is reluctant to voice out her thoughts completely because she might be criticised.

The TikTok video of Christiana Awuni is below:

Papa Shee accused of taking donation money

In a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Ashante Queen, a member of Team Legal Wives, alleged that some Ghana-based associates of the group took GH₵20,000 from the donations to file Akosua Serwaa's appeal in her dispute with Odo Broni.

She alleged that Papa Shee also took some money from the raised funds and appeared not to have mentioned it to the other members of their group. Ashante Queen claimed that the evangelist initially denied taking a portion of the donation money during an offline conversation with Akosua Serwaa and other members.

She claimed that Papa Shee later admitted to taking money from the contribution of Team Legal Wives members and that Daddy Lumba's eldest widow initially did not believe he had committed the alleged act.

Ashante Queen claimed that the evangelist later clarified what he used the money he allegedly took from the donation for. She also shared more information regarding her phone calls with Papa Shee and Akosya Serwaa.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady accusing Papa Shee below:

Reactions to Christiana Awuni blasting Papa Shee

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Christiana Awuni blasted Papa Shee:

Poka wrote:

“If I were Christiana Awuni, I wouldn’t have said anything about this issue, but still, she went ahead. Ghanaians will surely come for her.”

Gladipee wrote:

“Asem np3 nipa.”

Phenomenon wrote:

“Apart from Ghana, where have you stayed before, madam?”

Kwaku wrote:

“ This woman is just looking for trouble for herself. If I were her, I wouldn't say a word about this issue.”

Papa Shee announces second funeral for Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Papa Shee's announcement of a second funeral observation for Daddy Lumba.

According to him, it would be held on March 28 and 29 and would proceed after a three-day crusade for Akosua Serwaa at Circle.

The funeral notice sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

