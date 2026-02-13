Ghanaian fashion influencer, Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo, the Zara man, recounted how a houseboy allegedly stole from his godfather

The popular fashionista said at the time, the man was supporting the suspect's wife and children

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian fashion influencer, Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo, the Zara man, disclosed that a houseboy, who lived with his godfather, allegedly stole $100,000 from their residence.

According to Osebo, the Zara man, his godfather had a good relationship with the houseboy and even helped take care of his children.

Osebo, the Zara man, recounts how a houseboy allegedly stole his godfather's money. Photo credit: osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, the popular fashionista said that the incident occurred after his godfather sold a vehicle in the evening at a time when banks had already closed. As a result, the cash was temporarily kept in the house.

Osebo continued that his godfather stepped out for some hours, but he could not find the money when he returned. He alleged that the houseboy had made away with the entire amount.

According to Osebo, the houseboy had two children whose education was being sponsored by his godfather. He added that the godfather is also reportedly supporting the houseboy’s wife to acquire skills.

According to Osebo, the incident has made his godfather hesitant when it comes to helping people. The fashionista did not mention the name of his godfather, though.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to houseboy theft incident

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@roneyblue said:

"No salary is high enough to stop a thief from stealing. A friend of mine was paying one of his employees GHS 14,000 a month, and the guy was still stealing from him. That alone tells you it’s not about pay. Our politicians are living proof that stealing has little to do with income level. Many of them are already well compensated, yet they still steal. The issue is integrity, not earnings. Once you compromise your integrity and start stealing, it becomes a habit which is almost impossible to stop. And habits like that rarely end well and almost always lead to disgrace. You can make it in life without stealing. Character is still the ultimate currency."

@Dereal_ZAMI wrote:

"When it's an attitude, nothing can stop someone from stealing."

@cracckman said:

"It's very disheartening when doing good deeds is paid with evil."

@aanu004_ wrote:

"That level of betrayal after funding someone's entire family is actually wild. Some people really make you regret ever trying to help."

@ObiaaBewu said:

"Sometimes I understand why rich people refuse to help others. This is so unfortunate."

Kwame Preko, Osebo the Zaraman's hype man, relocates abroad. Photo credit: @kwamepreko/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Osebo's hype man, Kwame Preko relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo the Zaraman's hype man, Kwame Preko has relocated abroad to seek a better life.

A video doing rounds captured Kwame Preko purportedly travelling to Eswatini for his US visa interview.

The young man shared his first-time experience boarding a flight on social media, attracting comments from Ghanaians.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh